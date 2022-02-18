NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

50.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 14  |  February 18, 2022

Cleo – a family-owned and operated boutique 021822

Cleo – a family-owned and operated boutique with a natural connection to the community

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Founded by Anastasia O’Regan in 2018, Cleo Laguna Beach instantly became part of the community – one in which her grandparents have deep roots. There aren’t many people who haven’t heard of the Orange Inn, a staple since 1931 – and Cleo is right next door. In 1986, the Orange Inn moved from its site on Pacific Coast Highway between Newport Beach and Laguna (where it was originally a refreshment stop for cowboys and field hands) to its current location on the corner of Cleo Street and PCH. 

O’Regan’s grandparents, John and Kathy Bodrero, have owned the Orange Inn since 1972, and her uncle Alex Bodrero is a business partner. However, O’Regan has been a Laguna resident for only a few years. “I grew up on the East Coast and moved back to Laguna Beach four years ago to run the boutique,” O’Regan said. 

cleo a closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Anastasia O’Regan, founder of Cleo Laguna Beach

It’s not a surprise that it’s a popular location for residents and visitors alike, and business at the Orange Inn only improved when they moved in 1986. “We get a lot of locals,” O’Regan said.

Cleo just celebrated its third anniversary and from all evidence, it’s a hit. From the start, Cleo carried local artisan goods, jewelry and clothing. “We feature an array of artists and makers, and we are passionate about our city,” O’Regan said. “It’s a community-aligned boutique, supporting locals and hosting events.” 

To this end, last year, O’Regan hosted monthly artist pop-ups – featuring mimosas and live music – in her store. “I have hosted many pop-up events here at Cleo, from Sawdust artists, to my own line of art print tees and tote bags,” she said. “I am always looking to curate more artists and makers for these events.”

In the future, she also wants to offer yoga classes.

cleo a exterior cleo

Click on photo for a larger image

Cleo just celebrated its third anniversary

A change in careers

O’Regan’s life and career on the East Coast was very different than the one she’s cultivated here.

“I was a music and violin teacher,” she said. “I taught out of my own curriculum and worked with local hospitals and hospice, incorporating music therapy.” 

After finishing college, O’Regan thought she would pursue her music therapy career, but fate had something else in store. “My grandparents told me about the opportunity to run Cleo,” O’Regan said. “I needed a change, and I took the chance to do something different. I was thrilled, nervous, thankful and excited.”

With a helping hand from local artist Doug Miller, O’Regan renovated the boutique’s interior with upcycled wood from a school. 

cleo a interior

Click on photo for a larger image

A lovely array of clothing and accessories

When she founded Cleo (formerly Visions), she rebranded it from Plug Clothing to the Cleo visitors see today. “This has been the best decision I’ve made, I’m so thankful for my family, friends and customers supporting me!” O’Regan said. 

Additionally, Cleo supports many all-female-owned businesses. “Our handbags are handmade in Los Angeles and we carry products from other sustainable sources,” she said. 

Rhiana Schatz has been working at Cleo for a year. “There’s a lot to love about it,” she said. “I take my breaks on the bench in front. People are wonderful.” Schatz is a filmmaker and just finished a 23-minute short film on YouTube.

Not just a boutique

O’Regan hopes that the shop becomes a multi-purpose site. As she stated on her website, “Cleo was founded with the intention of becoming not only a small business, but also a space for everyone to thrive. We love to support artists and makers through hosting events, classes and more! Being an artist myself, I know the value of community support, I would like to create an inclusive artist community through Cleo.”

cleo a painting

Click on photo for a larger image

Some of O’Regan’s paintings and photographs are displayed along with the work of other local artists

In addition to music, O’Regan’s talent is evident in other art forms as well: photography, cinematography, collage and painting. Some of her work is displayed in the shop. 

As a child, her family backed her interest in the arts, allowing her abilities to flourish. “My father Ryder O’Regan is a talented musician and artist and exhibited in the Sawdust Festival,” she said. “My mom also always encouraged my artistic interests by enrolling me in art and music classes at a young age.” 

Putting her talents to good use, she handles all the art direction and photography for Cleo and considers it to be an amazing opportunity to reach her full potential. “It has been a huge blessing for my art and photography career, as I branch out to offer services to other businesses,” O’Regan said.

cleo a orange inn

Click on photo for a larger image

One stop for great clothing and right next door – tasty fare

So next time you’re at the corner of Cleo Street and PCH, stop in to take a peek at all the wonderful (and affordable) merchandise at Cleo and then go next door and have a snack at the Orange Inn. 

Cleo Laguna Beach is located at 711 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.cleolagunabeach.com, or call 949.793.4020.

Follow Cleo on Facebook at Cleo Laguna Beach and Instagram @cleolagunabeach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.