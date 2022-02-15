Art as visual narrative FP 021522

Art as visual narrative: Gerard Basil Stripling’s work addresses connection and communication

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Much of Sculptor Gerard Basil Stripling’s work deals with communication – from the benches that invite conversation in his new temporary public installation Anastasis – to the Stainless Steel and Wenge Wood typewriter titled Fact or Fiction. While exchanging ideas and information, we’re always trying to discover what is fact and what is fiction – about the world and ourselves.

On his website, Stripling describes his work, “Art is a visual narration and mode of expression of shape, color and form, bestowing the viewer with a dialogue different from that found in words. It is a physical materialization of the thoughts, feelings and dreams that we have every day.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Gerard Stripling

What more appropriate time than Ethnic Diversity and Black History Month to focus on discussion and connection. The vision of Dr. Rebecca Washington-Lindsey, who is part of the Diverse Council, this is the inaugural year celebrating the proclamation of February as Ethnic Diversity and Black History Month in Laguna. Stripling added that the Art Commission helped to see the installation to fruition.

The idea for the public art was presented to Stripling by Laguna Art Museum Executive Director Julie Perlin Lee. “Anastasis was named before the public installation project,” said Stripling. “I already had the main sculpture piece, it was completed three months ago. Considering the whole story behind it, and that it represents rebirth, remembrance and resurrection, I thought it was so fitting. Then I added benches to create more of an installation – one that invites communication and connection within the community. The idea for the benches came pretty quickly. I wanted it to be more like an installation, not just separate sculptures.”

The main structure is 12’ 6” tall and 5’ wide and the benches are constructed of concrete with COR-TEN weathering steel. COR-TEN steel was developed to eliminate the need for painting, and forms a stable rust-like appearance after several years’ exposure to weather.

He explained the concept behind his public works of art, “First, what is the conversation and how do the pieces support the narrative? How do they help the message become possible and important? Art is a message, one of communication, working together in growth and helping each other. Communication is the key.”

Click on photo for a larger image

“Anastasis” is the sixth public artwork that Stripling has created for Laguna

For the entire month of February, Stripling’s sculpture Anastasis will be on view in front of City Hall. The sculpture consists of a central elegant open-looped steel beam; its two arms stretch 12 feet high and are capped by glass. It is surrounded by six round stools that invite visitors to come together. The main idea of the artwork is that in times of uncertainty, with positivity and care for one another, we can find solutions that lead to health and happiness for all – communication being key.

In the 22 years Stripling has lived in Laguna, he has created six public art works for the city: Repose (his first public installation) 2003, Memento 2004, Moving Forward (in collaboration with Michele Taylor) 2009, Eternal Legacy (in conjunction with Michele Taylor) 2014, Loveseat Conversation, (temporary installation at City Hall) 2020 and now Anastasis 2022.

“Repose started me on the journey. It was my very first public art piece and I remember the entire event,” Stripling recalled. “Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl took 15 artists on a tour of the site to look at the view. I had no clue what I was going to do. After a couple of months, I still didn’t know. I came up with a concept only the weekend before it was due, made a model, and it was chosen. The intent of the forms that you see were to appear as if they had always been there and the earth around them had been eroded away.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Stripling’s work is showcased in his home and much of it will be in his exhibition at LAM

The artist’s journey

Although he always wanted to be an artist, Stripling’s path to that vocation and to Laguna took some turns.

Raised in Los Angeles, Stripling comes from a family of seven children. “I was interested in architecture and art, but I had only heard of starving artists. So, I went to California State Long Beach and studied engineering, but then I decided I didn’t want to spend my life in a cubicle. By happenstance, I found a brochure for the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in my sister’s trash can.”

He attended his first year at FIDM in Costa Mesa and then spent the following year at their Los Angeles facility. “I learned all about fashion design,” Stripling said. “I worked for a costume designer named Bill Whitten who designed for entertainers such as Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson and Neil Diamond. I was able to go all over the world with the acts maintaining the costumes. In every city I took the opportunity to visit museums, art galleries and artist studios whenever possible. Seeing sculptures that were hundreds of years old done in bronze created the desire to work in that material. I feel the permanence of bronze drives me to create pieces that are significant because of the very fact that they’ll be around for many years.”

Click on photo for a larger image

“Point of Inspiration” outside Stripling’s home

He and his wife Melissa, who owns a Newport Beach hair salon, met in Long Beach. “She hired me to do salon furniture,” he said. “That was 30 years ago.”

The Striplings have three children: Chelsea, who is 33 years old and lives in LA; Marcus 31, who lives in Irvine and 22-year-old Miles.

Stripling first exhibited at the Sawdust in 2001 and the Festival of the Arts from 2002-2008. Today he is represented by Salt Fine Art and his sculptures can be found in private collections throughout the United States and Mexico. His public installations can be found in Brea (which has a robust public arts program), Fontana and Bellflower.

Click on photo for a larger image

“You Get Out Of It What You Put In” reflects on how we raise our kids, what we tell them and teach them over time. The books that are important to Stripling are closer to the center.

Among his awards are “Artist of the Year” Laguna Beach Arts Alliance 2014; The Architectural Foundation of Orange County; Art in Public Places Award for Special Recognition of “Repose”, 2006; “Laguna Beach Art in Public Places” in Laguna Beach, CA; Recognition for “Memento”, 2004; “Affaire in the Gardens” in Beverly Hills, CA, First Place Sculpture Award, 2003.

Stripling also served on the Design Board of Trustees at LCAD from 2008-2018.

The Stripling home – showcase for his work

Even the Stripling home is a work of art. The front section was designed by Laguna Architect Lamont Langworthy in 1970 and an addition designed by LA Architect Andrew Miller was finished in 2005.

Their unique home is filled with his work: Provenance, Point of Inspiration, Fact or Fiction, You Get Out of It What you Put In and many others, including his paintings.

During the process of getting Anastasis ready for the unveiling and delivering the benches, Stripling said, “When I returned to the site, a woman was sitting on one of the benches talking on the phone. She said she was inspired to call a friend that she hadn’t spoken to in years.”

It seems that must be what Stripling had in mind when he created the Anastasis as a vehicle to inspire rebirth, remembrance and resurrection.

The plaque on the installation reads, “Please sit on the benches and share a message of support, comfort, and care with – or for – another.”

Stripling’s exhibition at Laguna Art Museum titled Work and Soul: Two Decades of Practice will be on display from April 9 through June 12.

For more information on Gerard Basil Stripling, go to www.gerardbasil.com.