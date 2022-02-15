NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 13  |  February 15, 2022

Fair Game 021522

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Council meets tonight with Laguna Residents First Ballot Initiative next steps on the agenda

Fair Game Toms new headshotTonight is a City Council meeting, with the virtual Closed Session at 4 p.m., followed by the virtual Regular Meeting at 5.

Some of the items on tonight’s Consent Calendar include: 

–A recommendation to authorize the purchase of an unmarked police vehicle. The desired vehicle is a 2022 Ford Explorer and would be paid through the Vehicle Replacement Fund.

–A recommendation to approve two education/training programs, one with Franklin Covey and one with UCI’s Division of Continuing Education.

–Also is, first, the second reading of the adoption of the Local Coastal Program Amendment and, second, followed by a resolution adopting it.

–A resolution to authorize a low-interest loan for wastewater system improvements.

Next up will be the Regular Order of Business.

–Perhaps most importantly, the Council will be faced with deciding on options for the Laguna Residents First Ballot Initiative. The choices are, do they adopt the measure, without alteration, and direct staff to bring it back for consideration and action at a subsequent meeting; do they submit the initiative to the voters, without alteration, for the November general election and direct staff to prepare the appropriate Resolutions for consideration and action at a subsequent meeting; or do they ask for additional reports before determining next steps.

–Next, are consideration for approvals of CPUs and variances related to The Coast Inn and the Red Dragon.

–Finally, is a request to discuss providing the Council and City Staff California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) training.

The Webinar ID is 91641723096#.

• • •

Speaking of Council, they met early last week to interview and appoint committees, boards and commission.

The View Restoration Committee had two applicants – Imer Bauta and Jeff Feldman and both were approved unanimously. Terms are April 1, 2022-March 31, 2024.

Environmental Sustainability Committee had three applicants – Shelly Bennecke, Mina Brown and Brendan Gagain. Bennecke and Brown were unanimously reappointed, also through March 31, 2024.

Parking, Traffic & Circulation Committee had four applicants and unanimously approved all four – Lauriann Meyer, Brandon Rippeon, Gary Kramer and Brendan Gagain through March 31, 2024.

Four were interviewed for the Heritage CommitteeGail Landau, Scott Sumner, Kate Ford Maiberger and Dan Rosenthal and the Council reappointed Rosenthal and Sumner through March 31, 2024.

The Design Review Board had four for consideration – Cindy Adams, Yashaar Amin, Jessica Gannon and Don Sheridan and reappointed Gannon and Sheridan through March 31, 2024.

And, the Recreation Committee interviewed five and unanimously approved all five – Matthew Fortini, Claudia Redfern, Yashaar Amin, Andrew Binkley and Jenna Cassidy through March 31, 2024.

• • •

Meanwhile, the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board also meets this evening in the library at Thurston Middle School.

Two public hearings for collective bargaining unit negotiations lead off the front portion of the evening.

Other items include the approval of a comprehensive district and school safety plan; some change order approvals for the Thurston field and their classroom modification project; a transportation agreement with the OC School District; and the approval of a high school roofing project to the tune of $700,000+.

And, before they arrive at public comments and the Consent Calendar, there are a couple of technology issues relating to the purchase some new management and communication software.

• • •

Jason Aguilar was killed last week in a mountain bike accident in Laguna Wilderness Park. A memorial ride was planned for friends and family last Saturday, up and across the ridge.

Then came the fires. But, gosh, according to Aguilar’s friend Blair Liggatt, the OC Parks still approved access to all riders to complete the memorial ride, despite the area being closed.

That’s compassion and understanding.

• • •

The City’s Arts Commission is currently accepting pre-registrations for their annual small-scale artwork exhibition scheduled at City Hall from March 7 through April 16. Entries will be accepted from residents of Orange County ages 18 and older. Just fill out the form and email it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Art That’s Small at City Hall is for original artworks created within the past two years. There’s a $15 fee with a limit of one entry per artist.

“Artwork must be no larger than 12” along any edge, including the frame, and 3” in depth. Artwork may include oil, acrylic, watercolor, photography, drawing, mixed media and relief. Artwork must be dry, in suitable display condition and securely wired for hanging.”

What can you win? There’s an honorarium of $500 for first place, $250 for second, $125 for third and $50 for the City Hall Choice.

• • •

The Laguna Art Museum is celebrating 40 years of connecting artists, collectors and the community at the California Cool Art Auction in-person auction set for March 5, from 6-9 p.m. at the museum. Tickets are $160 and are available at https://lagunaartmuseum.org/events/.

There’s actually two parts to the celebration. First, is an online silent auction going on now that will close at 7:50 p.m., also on March 5.

Then, that evening there is also a wonderful live auction with the bidding beginning at 8 p.m.

The evening sounds like a wonderful event with food, drinks and entertainment by Good Foot! DJ Dennis Owens and performer Michael Rayner.

If you love the museum, remember that this is their most important fundraiser of the year and the proceeds from the overall event go to keeping the museum vibrant and support future exhibitions and programming.

• • •

Save the date: the 21st Annual Art of Giving Gala Hawaiian Luau, benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, is planned for May 7th at the Montage Laguna Beach.

The event co-chairs are Jimmy Azadian and Carrie Click, but you may contact Michelle Fortezzo for more info at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

