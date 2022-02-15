NewLeftHeader

 February 15, 2022

Live! at the Museum to feature Bijon Watson FP 021522

Live! at the Museum to feature Bijon Watson

Laguna Live! is delighted to return to the premiere event facility [seven-degrees] for an evening with the Laguna Beach Live! All Stars, featuring acclaimed trumpeter Bijon Watson, and a jazz celebration of the music of Stevie Wonder on Wednesday, March 23.

Live! at the Museum Watson

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Ava Burton

Bijon Watson performing for Laguna Live! at [seven degrees]

Tickets are now on sale for the concert taking place from 6-8 p.m. with intermission. The doors open at 5 p.m. to enjoy social time with the bar open and pre-paid food bites. [seven degrees] has created a new menu of enticing snacks to be enjoyed during the concert. 

Tickets are $35 in advance; $40 at the door, and are available at www.lagunabeachlive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713.

[seven-degrees] is located at 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

