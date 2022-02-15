NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 13  |  February 15, 2022

Wax and Wood gallery welcomes 021522

Wax and Wood gallery welcomes “THRESHOLDS” exhibition during the month of February

During the month of February, Wax and Wood gallery welcomes artist Karen Kallis (known as Kawie), and her K * A * W * I * E Fine Art with a special exhibition, “THRESHOLDS,” which kicked off with a private wine & cheese reception on Saturday, Feb. 13. 

Kallis is a part-time resident of Laguna Beach, splitting her time between here and England. Her sister, Jenny, is the owner of Wax and Wood.

Defining her fine art as a colorful array of surreal acrylic paintings, with quirky characters and whimsical stories, Kallis spends much of the year traveling with her husband Tim, a Brit.

Wax and Wood whisperings

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Karen Kallis

Karen “Kawie” Kallis with her artwork, “Whisperings”

“We live part time in the south of England in the beautiful Ashdown Forest, where I exhibit with the East Grinstead Art Society, The Ashdown Arts Group and The Lingfield Art Exhibition,” said Kallis. “My work is in private collections around the world, including Spain, South Korea, South Africa, England and the U.S. I have a BFA from UCLA and I also took evening classes in graphic design at The Art Center. I worked as a graphic designer before devoting myself full time to fine art.”

Noteworthy is that Kallis hails from a long line of artists. Her great grandfather, William Swift Daniell, was among the first Laguna Beach Plein Air artists, along with William Wendt.

Wax and Wood Kallis and mother

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Karen Kallis

Kallis with her mother Lucetta Jenison Kallis and her artwork, “Surfers Paradise”

As Kallis tells it: “They [her ancestors] were here before Laguna had electricity and gas. They used to camp out on Main Beach in tents – very Bohemian! In 1906, he [William Swift Daniell] bought beachfront property on Thalia Street (150 x 325 feet on South Coast Highway for $4,500) and built an art studio there. In 1917, he added a kitchen, bath and bedrooms so that he and his wife Annie Laurie Lantz could live there comfortably. One day they found an old wagon wheel on the beach, hauled it up to the studio and turned it into the chandelier which still hangs there to this day. I always loved spending my summers here with my grandmother (their daughter) Margaret Daniell Jenison. The house remained in the family for more than 100 years. My mother still lives in the building just behind it, which used to be the artist’s back garden.”

Wax and Wood Fishy

Click on photo for a larger image

Kallis shares her “Something Fishy” whimsical art piece

Kallis’ “THRESHOLDS” exhibition will culminate on March 3, with the gallery staying open until 9 p.m. for First Thursdays Art Walk. View her art on Facebook at Karen Kallis or on [email protected]_magic. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Wax and Wood is located at 899 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday by appointment. Paintings are priced to sell and children are welcome.

 

