 Volume 14, Issue 13  |  February 15, 2022

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi re-visited this park and still enjoyed the view. Who knew it was Fernando Street Park, in Arch Beach Heights? Mark Porterfield knew, and so did Steve Fayne, Nancy Wade and Beth Johnsen. 

Thanks everyone for playing along! Check in on Friday for our new challenge.    

The Pocket Park, known as Fernando Street Park, on La Mirada Street

 

