NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

58.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 13  |  February 15, 2022

Laguna Art Museum features local artist’s work FP 021522

Laguna Art Museum features local artist’s work for the California Cool Art Auction 40th anniversary event banner

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) presents the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction, a museum-curated event featuring more than 100 works by California’s most coveted artists. Online bidding, which began February 5, culminates with the in-person auction at LAM on Saturday, March 5.

Among the donated artworks for the auction is the “Green and Red” from the “Electro Florals” series, a 40 x 40 limited edition by local fine art landscape photographer Baldemar Fierro. Fierro’s artwork was chosen by LAM to grace the Art Auction banner on the museum’s outside wall.

Laguna Art Museum art wall

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Baldemar Fierro

Baldemar Fierro’s artwork on the LAM wall banner promotes the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction

“Electro Florals” is a still life series of flowers that have been “painted” with light. In complete darkness, different color filters were attached to a small light source. Mimicking brush strokes, the light is passed over different parts of the flower over a few minutes. The transparency of the flowers, time of light exposure, selected color filter and light quality dictate the outcome. 

“I created the ‘Electro Florals’ series in late 2020, during quarantine. I typically travel to different countries to photograph unique landscapes,” said Fierro, a freelancer. “Being home for an extended amount of time allowed me to think differently about creating work. I built a small studio and experimented extensively before I found a workable method. Due to the unusual colors, ‘Electro Florals’ could be misinterpreted as computer-generated work, but that is incorrect. The intriguing part of creating this series ‘in-camera’ is that the process is an exploration of time, color and light.”

Laguna Art Museum Fierro

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Baldemar Fierro

Freelance photographer Baldemar Fierro

Fierro, based in Southern California, has been photographing for more than 20 years. He attended the Orange Coast College School of Photography, where he learned analog photography, large and medium format cameras, film development and darkroom techniques that are still relevant in today’s digital workflow. His studio was based in Laguna Beach from 2003-2020, and is now located in Capistrano Beach.

 “Having my work selected for the Art Auction banner is a huge honor and I am excited to share this new body of work with the community,” said Fierro. To view the “Electro Florals” series, go here.

Laguna Art Museum Green and Red

Click on photo for a larger image

“Electro Florals” series© Baldemar Fierro 

Fierro’s original photography, “Green and Red” from the “Electro Florals” series

View the short video of Fierro creating his “Electro Florals” series.

Join LAM for the in-person auction on March 5 starting at 6 p.m. to celebrate 40 years of connecting artists, collectors and the community at the California Cool Art Auction, their most important fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from this event keep the museum vibrant and support future California-focused exhibitions and programs. 

Guests will enjoy delicious bites, a hosted bar, and lively entertainment in a creative and unique setting. The artists’ works will be displayed throughout the museum and are available for purchase via silent and live auction led by Aaron Bastian of Bonhams. 

Your support of this event ensures that LAM can continue its mission of collecting and preserving California art, providing critically acclaimed exhibitions and enhancing art education for all ages. Full details and additional virtual content can be viewed at https://lagunaartmuseum.org/events/california-cool-art-auction-2022. Go here for live in-person tickets.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.