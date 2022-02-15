NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 13  |  February 15, 2022

Laguna Beach Business Club meeting 021522

Laguna Beach Business Club meeting set for this Thursday, Feb. 17

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) announced their Thursday, Feb. 17 meeting speakers are the owners of Jedidiah Coffee, Steve and Embry Munsey. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in their personal and professional lives. 

The Munseys will talk about what keeping Laguna caffeinated means to them.

After six years of managing various local coffee shops, the Munseys had friends and family encouraging them to start a coffeehouse. Because of their love for community and grand adventures, the idea took well – and it took quick. In late 2010 they started dreaming up and working on plans to open a Laguna Beach coffee shop in 2011. 

Laguna Beach Business Munseys

Life, with its detours and curveballs, including the sudden loss of their son Jedidiah at birth led them to putting the dream on hold. They found themselves back in Embry’s hometown of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas five years later in 2016, and ended up launching their Mobile Coffee Bar Experience, “Jedidiah Coffee.” They were a part of many special events, exploring North Texas with their three kids in tow, but SoCal never stopped being home. In 2019 they settled back in Laguna Beach to continue the grand coffee adventure.

The Munseys have been married for 17 years with three beautiful children that they say are their “Why.” Zealan attends Thurston Middle School, and Gideon and Liberty both attend TOW. The Munseys have made a name for themselves around town by simply being involved and always bearing fresh coffee. They love how coffee cultivates community; one of the many reasons why that they added “coffee roasters” to their resume in 2019. At the heart of Jedidiah Coffee (and the Munsey family), they see a community gathering around a great cup of coffee in a warm and inviting atmosphere, one that encourages people to engage with their unique story.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs who meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of the community and their lives. Their goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that they are proud to recommend to their clients and friends, and to support the community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30 payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting visit the website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

