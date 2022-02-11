NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

A day reminiscent of nearly 30 years ago 021122

A day reminiscent of nearly 30 years ago, but with a much better outcome

A day reminiscent darkness with fire

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Fire crests the hills high above the Emerald Bay neighborhood in the early morning hours of Thursday

Evacuation orders were finally lifted late yesterday afternoon, following a day of fire in the hills above Emerald Bay, after first alerts went out just after 4 a.m.

At the end of the day, according to fire authorities, “an estimated 150 acres burned and 375 firefighters were deployed to fight the Emerald Fire. Resources included 10 strike teams from regional agencies and five helicopters (from OCFA, Los Angeles County and Cal Fire), along with fixed wing aircraft, specialized firefighting equipment, hand crews and bulldozers that were brought in to navigate the difficult terrain of Laguna Beach.

A day reminiscent of daytime bulldozer

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Strike crews pulled out all of the stops as a bulldozer works behind the flames to implement a fire line

Although the high sustained winds, low humidity and relatively warm temperatures proved to aid in spreading the fire, Laguna Beach was fortunate in that the Emerald Fire was the only major fire burning throughout the State of California providing a deep pool of aerial resources to draw from.

The best news of the day was that no injuries were reported from firefighters or civilians and no structures were damaged. 

A day reminiscent of daytime helicopter

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

One of five helicopters called to the battle floats above the landscape as the smoke recedes to the backside of the hills

According to Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles, whose crew sent five fire engines, “initially, with the winds and rapid rate of fire spread, concerns reminiscent of the 1993 Laguna Fires could not be ignored. The fires of 1993 only lasted a period of 24 hours but devastated nearly 450 homes. Many measures with regards to firefighting capabilities and vegetation management have improved (the) overall approach and response to fires fought today.”

 

