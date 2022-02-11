NewLeftHeader

clear sky

62.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

Press briefing on Main Beach 021122

Press briefing on Main Beach

Press briefing on Main Beach 2.11

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Charles Michael Murray

Mayor Sue Kempf (center), City Manager Shohreh Dupuis (right) and Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy meet the press to present fire updates on Thursday morning, with Main Beach as the backdrop

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.