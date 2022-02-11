NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

Fair Game 021122

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Fire strikes the hills above Emerald Bay, but firefighters successfully answer the call

Fair Game Toms new headshotThe call of “fire” unfortunately greeted many of us early yesterday morning. Witnessing the flames fighting through the darkness while being fanned by the strong Santa Ana winds reminded many of us of 1993.

Fortunately, firefighters converged from Laguna Beach, Orange County Fire and multiple other agencies, along with several helicopters providing airborne water drops, to successfully fight and quiet the flames as the morning sunrise introduced itself over the surrounding hills.

Laguna Beach Police also responded with closing roads and evacuating neighborhoods. 

School administrators soon determined that students would stay home for the day, while city staff that provided quick, efficient and updated reports, as other local entities jumped into the fray to also provide needed services.

Examples of those included Susi Q Community Center which offered up temporary shelter to the displaced and the dedicated Laguna Food Pantry volunteers who set up shop to feed more than 100 struggling families, who perhaps had no place to go.

As they say in situations like this, “It takes a village”…and Laguna Beach proved itself as just that! 

Fair Game SNL Food Pantry 2.11

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Laguna Food Pantry

Maybe they’re not up on the frontline, but the Laguna Food Pantry volunteers provided valued assistance to more than 100 families

• • •

The California Coastal Commission voted 8-2 to agree with a proposed City of Laguna Beach land use amendment that would make decisions on the historic preservation of homes an owner’s voluntary decision.

This was a blow to preservationists whose hope was to provide protections for historic residential properties in Laguna Beach, which they believe are an integral part of the community’s history and feel.

According to Village Laguna President Anne Caenn, “The California Coastal Commission violated the California Environmental Quality Act by eliminating Laguna’s Historic Resources Inventory and adopting an ‘owner consent’ condition for Laguna Beach Historic Register eligibility. Village Laguna and other concerned groups are already pursuing an important legal challenge against the city. Today’s disappointing Commission action will now need to be added to that case.”

This is one of those difficult issues. While many people regularly fight and champion homeowner’s rights, there’s certainly something wonderful about the restoration of those wonderful old, historic properties and remembering that once they’re gone, they’re not coming back.

Personally, I guess I’m somewhat disappointed.

• • •

The friends of Arnold Hano, and he had lots of them, have announced a Save the Date for his upcoming memorial service. Hano died last October at the age of 99, after living and making a difference in Laguna Beach for more than 50 years.

The service is set for Saturday, March 12, at the Neighborhood Congressional Church, with doors opening at 1:30 p.m., followed by a service from 2-3 p.m., and a 3-4 p.m. reception afterwards.

To those wishing to pay tribute to Arnold, the family hopes they’ll consider making donations to the Community Clinic (https://lbclinic.org), the Friendship Shelter (www.friendshipshelter.org), the Laguna Food Pantry (www.Lagunafoodpantry.org), and/or Village Laguna (www.VillageLaguna.org).

• • •

Laguna Forward has begun hosting monthly community forums. For February, Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert will be the featured speaker on the Zoom format from 5-6 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Sally Anne Sheridan, the principal officer of Laguna Forward, said, “These monthly forums with local decision makers (are designed) to create bridges between residents and city hall. All of our messaging is dedicated to our motto, ‘facts, not fear.’ In Laguna Beach, misinformation spreads like wildfire, we believe informed members lead to informed voters.”

Future scheduled programs include City Manager Shohreh Dupius on March 16 and Community Development Director Marc Weiner on April 20.

• • •

Tickets are on sale and now available for Laguna Live!’s upcoming jazz concert on Wednesday, March 23 at [seven degrees]. The performance will be by the Laguna Live! All Stars featuring Bijon Watson on trumpet with a jazz celebration featuring the music of Stevie Wonder.

The concert is from 6-8 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. for access to the bar and prepaid light bites. Tickets are $35 in advance; $40 at the door and available at www.lagunalive.org or by calling 949.715.9713.

• • •

The Festival of Arts has applications available for the 2022-2023 academic year for local students seeking scholarships. The scholarships begin at a minimum of $1,000 and can be renewed for a total of four one-year scholarships.

Students must be a graduating student residing or attending Laguna Beach High School.

FOA has awarded student scholarships since 1957 to students excelling in film, performing arts (dance, music and theatre – including performance and production), visual arts and writing.

Interested? Visit their website at www.foapom.com.

 

