 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

“Anastasis” unveiled 021122

“Anastasis” unveiled

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

anastasia unveiled Julie

At her first public sculpture installation as Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum (LAM), Julie Perlin Lee introduced artist Gerard Stripling at the unveiling of “Anastasis” on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The piece celebrates the inaugural year of Laguna’s recognition of February as Ethnic Diversity and Black History Month. An exhibition of Stripling’s work opens at LAM soon. 

anastasia unveiled stripling

Stripling described the inspiration for “Anastasis,” which means rebirth, reconnection and resurrection. He thanked the community for supporting his artistic endeavors during his 22 years in the community. The installation will remain at City Hall during the month of February.

Anastasia unveiled crowd

A large crowd attended the unveiling of “Anastasis,” which consists of a central elegant open-looped steel beam; its two arms stretch 12 feet high and are capped by glass. It is surrounded by six round stools that invite visitors to come together.

anastasia unveiled five people

(L-R) City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Mayor Sue Kempf, Dr. Rebecca Washington-Lindsey (whose vision it was to create an Ethnic Diversity Celebration in Laguna), Gerard Stripling and Police Chief Jeff Calvert.

For an in-depth look at Stripling’s life and career, read Tuesday’s edition of Stu News Laguna.

 

