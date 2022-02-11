NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

“Artifacts and Fictions”: Dagmar Chaplin’s FP 021122

“Artifacts and Fictions”: Dagmar Chaplin’s exhibition opens at foaSouth

Story by MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Festival of Arts exhibitor Dagmar Chaplin finishes five crossword puzzles almost every day. She’s as facile with words and language as she is with canvases and acrylics. So, when she wrote down the word “artifact” one day – playing with the prefix “art” and the notion that her paintings are, in a strict sense, artifacts – it only made sense to pair “fact” with “fiction.” 

Chaplin is, after all, a storyteller. Every one of her 14 paintings (including one triptych) on display at foaSouth weaves its own unique tale. Drawing from her storied history living abroad – from Germany and Japan to Canada – and across the United States, Chaplin’s paintings reflect distant lands and bygone eras.

artifacts and Chaplin 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Silk Road

Born in Berlin to a German mother and an American father who made his career in the military, Chaplin enjoyed her transitory youth. “It was healthy not growing up in one spot,” she said. “Every time we moved, it felt like an adventure.” 

She became particularly infatuated with the 1930s and ‘40s, a time when men wore Homburg hats and wide-legged trousers, the days of suspenders and flat caps. “I love painting old men,” Chaplin said. “I like all their wrinkles. And I love the fashion from the ‘30s and ‘40s – pinstripe suits and drapey fabrics.” Chaplin says older men come easier than women when painting portraiture because they’re more tolerant of the truth. Women are fussy, Chaplin said, and prone to complain about their imperfections. As a result, Chaplin generally steers clear of painting people she knows and finds inspiration in old photos and magazine models. 

The problem with creating these old men, and living with them for a few years, is Chaplin doesn’t want to give them up. Some of them, she may decide, are no longer for sale. She looked over at Falling, two men in suits slumped on a stoop. “I had it in the show for a few years and no one bought it,” she said. “People don’t always know the best art. It’s one of my favorites, so I’m keeping it.”

artifacts and Chaplin 2

Click on photo for a larger image

“Falling”

Where her work comes alive is in its rich renderings of fashion. Her love of fabrics and textures runs through every piece. Don’t be a Braid, a likely homage to her time in Japan, shows Chaplin’s skill with reproducing lush silks and taffeta onto the canvas, giving her acrylic paintings a depth so rich, the eyes can almost feel the fabric. 

The painting is also funny. Conjoined twins, bound only by their hair, share the same appearance but opposite expressions. One is dragged along behind her sister’s defiant dance. The title makes one wonder if she means: Don’t be afraid? Don’t be a brat? Chaplin sets the stage and leaves the rest to the viewer’s discretion.

artifacts and Chaplin 3

Click on photo for a larger image

“Don’t Be a Braid”

Most of Chaplin’s paintings are in equal measure proper and playful. Many of them are imbued with understated humor. Festival of Arts fans might know Chaplin as the notorious prankster, who arrives in the dark of night on the Festival’s last day and pranks the art (You can read about her stunts here). Using precision-cut images from magazines, Chaplin inserts subtle additions to the artwork that appear to belong. She’s as meticulous as she is hilarious, ensuring the scale and shadows of her cutouts match the artwork. 

That same sensibility can be found in her own paintings. Chaplin’s bocci ball players are tossing planets in Cosmic Bocci Boys. A boy waits for a train with a man who appears to be his father. Look closely and you’ll see it’s surrealist painter Salvador Dali, checking his watch. Dali’s famous work, The Persistence of Memory, portrays a landscape of melting clocks. Chaplin aptly titled it Training with Dali

artifacts and Chaplin 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Dagmar Chaplin appears with “Cosmic Bocci Boys.” Her one woman show, “Artifacts and Fictions” is on display at foaSouth through April 15.

artifacts and Chaplin 5

Click on photo for a larger image

“Training with Dali”

Draw your own conclusions about the bare-chested Caribbean beauty shaking a pair of percussive rattles, humorously entitled Maracas.

artifacts and Chaplin 6

Click on photo for a larger image

“Maracas”

“I decide on the concept first,” said Chaplin. “Then I find images for reference. One painting might have 15 or 20 pieces of reference. For example, I’ll look for pictures or photographs of a hand in a certain position. I love old photographs, so I tend to use those.

“I start by sketching an image on paper first,” she says. “Just a small sketch so I can get the balance of the design. It has nothing to do with color and shadow. It’s just to decide where things will go. Then I do a full-scale drawing on the canvas.”

Chaplin works on more than one painting at a time, giving herself time and space away from a work to see what it needs. She’s also compelled to fiddle with them after they’re done. “I’ll take out an older painting to touch something up. Then I wind up changing the arm or I’ll see something else that could be better. Then I start touching up the little stuff that no one would notice,” she said.

artifacts and Chaplin 7

Click on photo for a larger image

“One Ringy Dingy” 

Chaplin trained at Wayne State University in Fine Art and at the Center for Creative Studies at the College of Art and Design, both in Detroit, Michigan. She worked in commercial art, mostly within the auto industry and quickly discovered her interest lay in fine art.

Still, making a living as an emerging artist isn’t easy. Chaplin supplemented her income by painting needlepoint designs. “Someone hired me out of the College of Art and Design. They asked the college officials to find somebody that would paint needlepoint.” This was the early 1970s and the gig paid 10 bucks an hour, big money in those days. 

“I do a lot of flat design in my fine artwork. I don’t do a lot of shading. I think that probably came out of doing the needlepoint.” Ironically, Chaplin said, for the hundreds of designs she’s created over the decades, she’s never stitched a single needlepoint in her life. 

artifacts and Chaplin 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Festival of Arts exhibitor (and resident prankster) Dagmar Chaplin has shown in the festival since 1975

Chaplin came to Laguna in 1974 and began showing in the Festival of Arts the following year. She’s shown fairly steadily ever since. The Festival purchased one of Chaplin’s pieces for their Permanent Collection and used her artwork for their promotional poster in 2000. Her paintings have been collected by Nancy Sinatra and used in a film produced by Mike Nichols. 

artifacts and Chaplin 9

Click on photo for a larger image

“Year of the Monkey”

Chaplin’s mother was a quintessential German woman, imploring her daughter to stop having fun and get serious. Towards the end of her life, her mother changed her tune. “Have as much fun as you can,” she told her only daughter. Chaplin never needed the reminder. “My life has been plenty of fun,” Chaplin said. “I’ve had big-time fun.” 

“Artifacts and Fictions” will be on display at foaSouth through April 15. The gallery is located inside Active Culture Café, located at 1006 S. Coast Highway. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m., daily. Admission is free.

artifacts and Chaplin 10

Click on photo for a larger image

foaSouth is located in Active Culture Café 

