 Volume 14, Issue 11  |  February 8, 2022

BREAKING NEWS

Evacuation orders lifted, warnings continue 021122

Evacuation orders lifted, warnings continue in the aftermath of the Emerald Fire

Evacuation orders lifted Smithcliffs

Photo by Dustin Schuh

Capturing the early morning fire from Smithcliffs gate

Effective at 3 p.m. today, Feb. 10, all evacuation orders for Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay in Laguna Beach are lifted and residents may return to their homes, following the early morning brush fire that forced mandatory evacuations from these two areas. An evacuation warning for Irvine Cove, Emerald Bay and North Laguna will remain in effect until further notice and residents should remain on heightened alert and be ready to evacuate if needed on short notice.

Southern California Edison is on scene and waiting to get permission from the Incident Command Post before re-energizing power lines and evacuated residents returning home should know their homes may not yet have power.

OCFA is reporting the Emerald Fire is now estimated at 10% containment and 150 acres in size. At this time, there are no major threats to the region and no reports of structure loss. Laguna Beach Fire and Police will be patrolling overnight at Irvine Cove to perform fire watch in the area to watch for hot spots.  OCFA will patrol the unincorporated Emerald Bay area. Neighboring State Parks will remain closed.

Evacuation orders lifted Ledroit Street

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Liam Christiansen

Early morning fire views from Ledroit Street

“We are so proud of our city team for the way they activated the Emergency Operations Center so quickly; Shohreh and I personally watched them in action at 5 a.m. this morning,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf. “Every department in the city contributed to the response effort and a positive outcome for this situation that could have been very unfortunate. We extend a sincere thank you to all of our community partners which include Orange County Fire Authority, Los Angeles County Fire, Newport Beach Fire, Caltrans, Southern California Edison, the City of Irvine, the City of Laguna Niguel, the City of Mission Viejo, Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.  Without the help of these partnering agencies, this situation could have been much worse.”

The early morning major wind-impacted brush fire forced mandatory evacuations in Emerald Bay and Irvine Cove, and an evacuation warning for all residents north of Broadway. The initial report of fire came in at 4:09 a.m. Reports around 6:24 a.m. announced that city sirens had been utilized in the North Laguna area to alert for potential evacuations.

Evacuation orders lifted Arch Beach Heights

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

A view from Arch Beach Heights looking toward North Laguna and up toward Dartmoor and the Festival Grounds fire trails

“I want to thank our city team who has been working since 4:30 a.m. this morning to stop this fire in its tracks, and while we are tired we are happy with the outcome,” said Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. “A fire truly has no boundaries, and we all need to work together in situations like this. While this fire affected two gated neighborhoods – one in Laguna Beach and one in unincorporated Orange County, we will all work together to do everything we can to protect everyone and keep the fire from spreading.”

The city’s new Outdoor Warning System was used to alert residents of the evacuation and the new Helipod filling station on the Fire Road was put into service and water drops from the air were deployed to fight the fire from both the air and the ground.

Evacuation orders lifted Sleepy Hollow

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Capturing the dark morning from Sleepy Hollow beach toward North Laguna and Emerald Bay

Coast Highway is now open in both directions. The care and reception centers at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center and at the Los Olivos Community Center in Irvine were closed as of 3 p.m. A county Public Hotline for more information on the fire is available at 714.628.7085. For information about power outages and restoration, go to www.sce.com/outage.

Click https://bit.ly/3GFoFT0 for a Real Time Evacuation map from the City of Laguna Beach. 

It is critical that people in Laguna Beach register to receive emergency alerts. Sign up at www.alertoc.com and to sign up for Nixle, text 92651 to 888.777. For ongoing updates, go to www.lagunabeachcity.net.

This is a breaking news story and updates will be made as available.

 

