NewLeftHeader

clear sky

62.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

Laguna Beach helps a dream come true 021122

Laguna Beach helps a dream come true for those who need us the most

By DIANNE RUSSELL

In the next two editions, Stu News Laguna will publish articles on the donors and what the Boys & Girls Club Laguna Beach (BGCLB) has meant to them and the community. Look for the first one on Tuesday.

It takes a “Dream Team” to transform a “Dream Playground” into reality – and the group that has assembled for the Boys & Girls Club Laguna Beach (BGCLB) playground renovation is nothing short of miraculous. 

Since its inception in 1952, BGCLB has been serving the children in Laguna Beach and the Saddleback Valley. As described, the “dream play yard” outdoor space will increase attendance from the community, expand current offerings at the Canyon Branch, and create collaboration with local nonprofits focused on environmental and ocean stewardship.

Starting with the vision of BGCLB CEO Pam Estes, in response to recent academic and socio-emotional deficits, the team decided to create more ways for kids to learn, play and heal. The plan for this enhanced outdoor space was put in motion in November 2021. A talented and diverse team took the idea and ran with it – all the way to a current donation level of $271,000+ and countless donations of time, talent and materials.

laguna beach playground

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of BGCLB

Current playground will be transformed into the “Dream Play Yard”

The renovation will involve: clearance and demo of existing storage containers, re-allocation for storage systems; redoing the hardscape and opening it up to more than 10,000 square feet of flat space for basketball, skating, bicycling, handball and other activities; installation of a new turf area and new shade structure; a new greenhouse, raised gardens and butterfly gardens; an art wall with chalkboards of all sizes for creative expression and art therapy; local artist installations, a local history bronze wall and an Olympian mural featuring club alumni; and replacing the existing aged play structure with a new option to reside in the back corner of the turf.

BGCLB’s Michelle Highberg recruited an impressive list of entrepreneurs, artists, business owners and experts to bring this project to fruition, working in partnership with Jason Garza, founder of LocalsForLagunaBeach, who is dedicated to the Boys & Girls Club Project with an all-star team. (Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to get involved with volunteering.)

“It all starts with a good plan” is the motto of Julie Laughton, owner of Julie Laughton Design Build. Laughton is lending her expertise to the renovation.

laguna beach julie and michelle

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jason Garza

(L-R) Julie Laughton and Michelle Highberg

“Michelle reached out to me in December and asked me to help her understand the construction process to execute the rough plan consisting of solely a watercolor concept and a dream,” Laughton said. “It’s her passion and I wanted to help. It’s all about the kids and that very much resonated with me. There’s nothing more important. The Boys and Girls Club is a place for the children to build secure lives and receive life training.”

Laughton does commercial projects, institutions and schools, but this is her first playground. “I think of myself as a design visionary,” she said. “I provide a one stop shop. It doesn’t cost anything to help and I’m in a position to contribute.” 

Laughton has made a $11,000 donation and will have her name on both the Lend-A-Hand wall as well as the Media/Movie Screen Wall and she is lending an even bigger hand with her expertise and oversight.

The New Dream Play Yard is being built to better serve all children facing new challenges which sprouted from distance learning including screen overuse, increased substance abuse, social challenges and reduced physical activity. Through experiential learning, mindfulness, creativity, holistic wellness and more ways to PLAY, the future is bright for Club members and the community.

Donations

Naming rights opportunities are available for you/your business to invest in the well-being of precious children and youth.

Dream Play Yard Naming Opportunities:

~$1,000 Lend-a-Hand Wall – All families are welcome to make a tile.

~$2,000 (10/5 remain) Picnic Tables – Stagg Family, Tarbox Family

~$5,000 Handball Court and Wall – Austin Family

~$5,000 Creative Expression Art Wall – Ellingson Family

~$8,000 (2) Basketball Nets

~$8,500 Raised Gardens and Greenhouse – Laguna Garden Club

~$10,000 Media/Movie Screen Wall – Julie Laughton

~$22,000 The Shade – Carrie Click (Tuttle-Click Family)

–Includes four (4) admissions to both “Time to Play” and VIP dinner

~$30,000 Eco System Environmental Stewardship

~$30,000 Ocean Stewardship Exhibit

~$40,000 (2) The Turf

~$80,000 Skate Park Conversion

~$100,000 The Play Structure – Wayne Peterson

~$150,000 The De-Constructor

~$200,000 The Maintainer 

–All naming rights participants ($1,000+) are invited to celebrate with BCGLB at Hotel Laguna on February 20, as well as at their ribbon-cutting party on the grounds, Summer 2022. Two tickets are available with a 100% tax deductible donation of $1,000 or more.

–Sponsors/donors at $25,000 and up are gifted with four (4) admissions to “Time to Play,” plus four (4) admissions to the VIP dinner at Larsen following the event.

–Sponsorships and visibility opportunities may be crafted around individual needs including social media, print, website, marketing items, as well as visibility at the event through signage.

–All pledges above $5,000 may be planned for multi-year.

The BGCLB is located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

To get involved, email/phone Michelle Highberg at 

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 949.813.7681 to donate to the project, visit https://bgclagunabeach.org/ccc/.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.