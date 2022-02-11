NewLeftHeader

clear sky

62.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

LocalsForLagunaBeach given the 2021 Silver Tongue 021122

LocalsForLagunaBeach given the 2021 Silver Tongue Award during KXFM live radio broadcast

On the first of this month, LocalsForLagunaBeach was awarded the 2021 Silver Tongue Award live on the radio. Present on air during the “Mornings With Ed” program were Alyssa Hayek, the GM; Erica Delamare, the music director; and of course, Ed Steinfeld.

localsforlagunabeach Jason

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of KXFM

Jason Garza, founder of LocalsForLagunaBeach, with 2021 Silver Tongue Award

The team over at KXFM Radio had this to say in regards to the commemoration: “On behalf of KXFM, we are so humbled and thankful for the work that LocalsForLagunaBeach did by raising the most money for the station during our 2021 KX Takeover. Not only did they have the most donations, but also from the most donors from within the community. Their show was based on the premise that it would be fun to have the local musicians within town be able to play the songs they wrote live on the radio, which they did! There were some truly special moments and songs heard. 

“The booth was filled with supporters from around town wearing Locals gear and cheering on the town during this special event. It was our pleasure to award them our Silver Tongue award this month. We wanted to make sure the award was special since it really was a community effort. Heather Reichard, a local artist, sculpted wood and metal around the very first microphone used at our Laguna Beach station and it just worked out perfectly for the occasion! Keep up the amazing work that you do Locals, and we look forward to seeing you defend your title this year!”

localsforlagunabeach Steinfeld

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of KXFM

Ed Steinfeld and Jason Garza 

Jason Garza, founder of LocalsForLagunaBeach, stated that he aims to have a regularly scheduled show there to continue the fun and showcase all of the local natural talent in the community. “This award has very little to do with me and is testament to how much success and fun we can all have if we rally around a cause together. The efforts were town-wide and many were involved. Now is a great time to thank those involved. We opened with Bastian Evans of ‘The Alive’ fame, doing an acoustic cover of a Smashing Pumpkins song. Morea Nahani played a few songs she wrote while on her travels in Europe, which was followed by Ethan Staus performing an original written for the occasion called ‘LocalsForLagunaBeach.’ John Heussenstamm from The Guitar Shoppe, closed with some Johnny Cash covers. Those that donated and called in during the show were Julie Laughton Design & Build, Deana Duffek Design, Rod Greenup of CA Surf N Paddle, Minti Pest Co., Jedidiah Coffee Co., North Menswear, Harley Restaurant, Dime Industries, Three Arch Magazine, Liesas Anneliese School and Bushard’s Pharmacy. Thank you all so much for helping and being a part of this rad community project!”

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.