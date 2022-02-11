NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

Noted MotoAmerica rider killed 021122

Noted MotoAmerica rider killed in Laguna Beach bike accident

A tragic accident occurred last Saturday morning, Feb. 5, in Laguna Wilderness Park off Laguna Ridge Trail (T&A) resulting in the death of Jason Aguilar, 25, a native of Placentia. Aguilar was a professional MotoAmerica road racer and an avid local mountain biker.

According to visordown.com, Aguilar was “considered one of the United States’ up-and-coming MotoAmerica Superbike stars.”

Noted MotoAmerica rider trio

Photo by Doug Gifford

Jason Aguilar (center) and team celebrate his Superstock 600 Championship in 2017

His credentials included winning six races in 2017, including the MotoAmerica Superstock 600 Championship and then followed it up in 2020 finishing fourth in the 2020 Championship, with three other podiums finishes and 11 other top fives.   

Saturday, while on his mountain bike, Aguilar suffered a horrible crash, according to friends who had accompanied him on the outing. They immediately called for help and he was airlifted to Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, where he was rushed into surgery to relieve bleeding on the brain.

While the surgery was successful to relieve the bleeding, a lack of oxygen for an extended period of time caused him to suffer catastrophic brain damage that became irreversible.

As a registered organ donor, the hospital made arrangements to donate Aguilar’s organs and he was subsequently removed from life support. 

His family said, “We hope that Jason will live on in your memories and ours, and that the donation of his organs will allow his memory to live on in others.”

Noted MotAmerica rider dirt drawing

Photo by Doug Gifford

A remembrance is drawn at the spot of the unfortunate accident

The Jason Aguilar Memorial Ride is planned for tomorrow morning, February 12 at 8 a.m., meeting at the Willow staging area (133 & El Toro) where they’ll share a moment of silence. Then, at 8:15 a.m., participants will ride across the ridge and then finish by going down the trail “T&A”…

Everyone participating in the ride will receive a helmet sticker with Jason’s #96 on it to wear on their helmets for the ride up.

For more information, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

