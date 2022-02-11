NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

The Plant Man: Super Bowl weekend 021122

The Plant Man: Super Bowl weekend, Valentine’s Day and a garden tune-up

By Steve Kawaratani

“As a man in a relationship, you have a choice: You can be right or you can be happy.”

– Ralphie May

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

With February 14th a scant weekend away, my pulse quickens with the happy thoughts of love and early spring gardening in Laguna. After all, as observed by many, “without Valentine’s Day, February would be…well, January.”

With the upcoming days forecasted to be summerlike, I am grateful to breathe the fresh air of the early dawn and savor the first strawberry from the garden. I anticipate and then treasure the precious moment when the first daffodil flower appears; and I am absolutely thrilled at Catharine’s girlish smile in seeing new flower spikes on her orchid. It is these magical moments that affirm my gratitude for the wonder of it all.

The Plant Man strawberries

Strawberries forever

Out of curiosity, how does your garden look as Super Bowl Sunday approaches? Does it reflect your commitment to gardening and good taste or has it become an unsightly field of untended dreams?

The garden requires your attention during these warming months. Prune carefully to remove damaged or weak stems and branches, dead flower or seed parts. Don’t be afraid to prune or pinch, the plant will grow back!

Poor performance by plantings directly under trees can often be attributed to lack of sunlight, poor air circulation, smothering and/or poisoning from leaf drop and berries or competition from tree roots. If a plant is doing poorly in a challenging location, try moving it. Place it in a spot more favorable to its cultural requirements.

The number of garden pests you’ll discover if you look may surprise you. Aphids and snails are just a couple of the pests that can be identified by either visual sighting or by the damage they cause. Holes in leaves, deformed flowers, sticky residue on plants, insect frass (doo doo) or slime trails are strong signs that something bad may be breeding in your garden. Many pests and diseases can be managed by sensible and safe alternatives from strong pesticides and are available from your favorite garden center.

If you haven’t fertilized and mulched your garden, please do so at halftime this weekend, including new planting beds. This is the most important season to provide nutrition for all of your plants. Be sure to check the sprinkler system for uniform coverage and leaks before you need to use it during periods of warm weather or when you are able to travel away from Laguna.

The Plant Man roses

Roses!

I have learned over the years that my family and friends are the best and that gardening is a fulfilling profession and avocation. So, when I briefly cast an envious glance at the neighbor’s still floriferous roses, I know exactly what to do – I’ll buy a dozen red roses to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Catharine, and no matter the distractions, I’ll be sure not to forget the chocolates!

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

