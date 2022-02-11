NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

Thurston’s newly remodeled field is open 021122

Thurston’s newly remodeled field is open and ready for play

Laguna Beach Unified Board of Education (LBUSD) announced the opening of the newly renovated 2.86-acre Thurston Middle School athletic field.

Last Friday, Feb. 4, a small group led by Principal Joe Vidal, the facilities team, ASB Co-Presidents Brighton Welch and Ariana Ghane, second-period PE students and LBUSD Board members commenced at the entrance of the athletic field with the TMS band playing in the background. 

Thurston's newly remodeled girls

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBUSD

(L-R) ASB Co-Presidents Ariana Ghane and Brighton Welch get ready to cut the ribbon

“A new field is very motivating,” exclaimed Ghane, as she gazed across the field.

The Board of Education began discussions regarding the renovation of the field in 2015 as part of the facilities master planning process and then approved the renovation in August 2020. 

The new field expands playability for TMS students, community sports, and is now a CIF regulation field for varsity softball, soccer and lacrosse. The renovation repaired significant erosion damage, improved drainage and stabilized the slope. The field is environmentally sustainable with organic infill and uses significantly less water.

“It is my honor, on behalf of Laguna Beach Unified School District and our Board members now and those before us – to say we are grateful to Jason Viloria for leading the District administration team, all who worked with pride and diligence to utilize the Capital Improvement Program and realize a new and stunning athletic field in this historically celebrated setting,” said Carol Normandin, school board president. 

“The school district couldn’t be more excited to reopen our facility to the community,” said Jason Viloria Ed.D., superintendent. “This new field will provide desperately needed, year-round access to all students and community members in Laguna Beach, reduce our water usage and provide an amazing new field for our LBHS Softball program as well.”

Thurston'snewly remodeled kids running

Click on photo for a larger image

The field is officially opened!

Principal Vidal added, “This amazing project would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of Ryan Zajada, director of facilities, and the Thurston Middle School facilities team comprised of Ken Konkel, Todd Foote, Eddie McReynolds and Roger Romero Sr. 

“I would also like to acknowledge and thank Mr. Wade and our band for setting the vibe on this beautiful day and to our PE teachers and students who have the extraordinary privilege of being the first Thurston students and staff to embrace our newfound space.”

“It has been an honor watching this incredible project come to fruition,” shared Dr. James Kelly, board member. “I have truly enjoyed listening to Jeff Dixon provide regular updates at our board meetings and couldn’t be more excited for our students and community members to have a second track to run on. Our new field is absolutely superb!”

After several years of planning, hard work and dedication, the TMS field is officially open and ready for our community. LBUSD plans to host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in late March 2022.

 

