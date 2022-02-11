NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

LBHS wrestlers on their way to CIF

Courtesy of LBHS

Four members of the Laguna Beach High School wrestling team are on their way to the CIF Championships this week. The four (L-R) are junior Micah Chavez (152 lbs., 4th in league), junior Jeremy Kanter (182, 4th), freshman James Kramer (138, 4th) and junior Malik Hassan (195, 3rd).

 

