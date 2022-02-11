NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

LBHS Amigos Alliance Club hosts Ethnic Diversity 021122

LBHS Amigos Alliance Club hosts Ethnic Diversity and Black History Month Celebration for Children 

The Amigos Alliance Club from Laguna Beach High School is thrilled to host the Ethnic Diversity and Black History Month celebration for children to spread the positive message of having a culturally diverse community as well as excite youngsters to explore the world.

Students are partnering with the Laguna Beach Library, Laguna Art Museum and the City of Laguna Beach to bring storytelling across diverse ethnic groups. Their goal is to inform other students about diverse cultures and give them an opportunity to dig deeper into their ethnicity.

During the weekly Zoom meetings, the high school club members read a book, have fun discussions and create artwork with the children in grades K-5. The Zoom meetings take place every Monday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. throughout February.

According to organizer Natalie Sutton, “We will invite them to explore the world of differences, look at similarities and spread a positive message of living in a culturally diverse community.”

If you are a student who would like to sign up, go to https://forms.gle/aTEtjLFyv2qTyPfc8.

 Students can pick up packets at Top of The World and El Morro elementary school offices and Laguna Beach Library. Parents need to be in attendance at the meetings.

 

