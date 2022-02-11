NewLeftHeader

clear sky

62.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

Laguna Forward to present Police Chief Calvert 021122

Laguna Forward to present Police Chief Calvert at monthly forum via Zoom

Laguna Forward announced that Chief of Police Jeff Calvert will be the guest speaker at its monthly open forum on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. 

The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. Members of the public can sign up for access via the website at www.Lagunaforward.com, or request access via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Laguna Forward Calvert

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Forward

Laguna Beach Chief of Police Jeff Calvert with his wife Amy

Chief Calvert has proven to be one of our most popular speakers. His humble yet dynamic approach to policing Laguna Beach uses a combination of data-driven policies with engaging partnerships to provide a safe and healthy environment for both officers and residents alike.

Chief Calvert has served Laguna Beach since 1996. He lives here with his wife Amy and daughter.

This forum is exciting, free and not to be missed. Come join Laguna Forward and invite your friends. Most of all – stay engaged, stay informed – use facts, not fear in public discourse.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.