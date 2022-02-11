NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

In Memory of Henry “Lawson” Mead

November 12, 1941 – January 16, 2022

Henry “Lawson” Mead, age 80, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, from complications with cancer, surrounded by his family and love. Born in Santa Ana and raised in Orange Park Acres, he attended Orange High School, and received his bachelor’s degree and law degree from USC. After Lawson’s year-long travel around the world, he was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1969 and practiced law until his retirement in 2015.

A resident of Laguna Beach for more than 50 years, he loved working in his landmark garden and sharing it with the community. His “Jungle with the Tarzan Tree House” at the intersection of Monterey/Locust received the Laguna Beach Beautification Council Award of Merit and was a stop on the Laguna Beach Garden Club tour.

A devoted father, brother, uncle and friend, he loved to entertain and bring people together. He is survived by his children James “Calvin” Mead and Danielle Bearden-Mead, his brother John “Calvin” Mead and his dog Crimson. In Lawson’s own words, “It’s been a slice a heaven.”

For information on his Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 5-8 p.m., please join the Remembering Henry Lawson Mead Facebook Memorial Group. In lieu of flowers, plant a succulent and hug a loved one!

 

