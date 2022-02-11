NewLeftHeader

clear sky

62.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 12  |  February 11, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 021122

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

More shaking and baking     

Dennis 5On Wednesday in Laguna we were really laughin’ now as the mercury is approaching the magical 80 degree mark. I’m willing to bet the farm that somebody back East is putting their house up for sale as we speak while exclaiming “I’m done!” Can you blame them?

On this date in 1971, at 6 a.m., a powerful earthquake measuring 6.6 struck near Sylmar, California with intense shaking that went on for over a minute. Even though Laguna is some 75 miles from the epicenter, the shaking down here was pretty intense as well and the shaking was even felt from Santa Barbara to near San Diego. Sixty six lives were lost.

After those two strong shakers on June 28, 1992, things were pretty quiet around here until 4:30 a.m. on the morning of January 17, 1994 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) when I was literally tossed from my bed when a 6.8 quake struck in Northridge, about 80 miles north of here. The violent shaker was very shallow at six miles, so the tremor was felt over a wide area. The quake was the most significant urban event to occur since 1906. The initial 10 seconds of trembling ground resulted in massive property damage and loss of life. Residents within an area of approx. 2,192 square miles experienced over 1,000 aftershocks of a magnitude of 2.0 or greater for weeks after the quake.

Nearly 100 deaths and 9,000 injuries resulted from the incident. More than 50,000 people were displaced from their homes and thousands of individuals were forced to move to temporary shelters in schools or shelters, or camp out in city parks and endure the chilly, less than favorable conditions with occasional showers.

Nearly 114,000 residential and commercial structures were damaged in the area despite the fact that seismic building code provisions and other mitigations had been intensified especially since the Loma Prieta quake in 1989. Total damage was estimated at $17 billion. The most recent seismic event brought to light the difficulties in protecting Californians from their seismically unsafe environment.

At 2:25 a.m. on October 15, 1999, Laguna folks suddenly felt a strong rolling sensation as a deep quake struck way out in the middle of nowhere not too far from the Landers area from 1992. It registered a robust 7.2, but it too was very deep at 50 miles so it was more of a roller than a shaker. The rolling lasted about 15 seconds, but any damage was minimal.

On February 15, 2002, a 5.7 hit near Upland up against the San Gabriel Mountains, but no real damage or loss of life happened in Laguna. The shaking wasn’t that bad and it lasted only around 10 seconds.

On July 15, 2020, there were two strong quakes within 24 hours of each other about 200 miles north of here near Ridgecrest northeast of Bakersfield. The first shock was a 6.4, and I barely felt it way down here. You almost had to be sitting still. The second and stronger shock struck the same area and that was stronger at 7.1, so the movement down here was a bit more pronounced. No damage was reported here in town. 

Have a great, sunny weekend, ALOHA!

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.