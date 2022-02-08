NewLeftHeader

clear sky

71.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 11  |  February 8, 2022

BREAKING NEWS

Fire above Emerald Bay has forced evacuations 021022

Fire above Emerald Bay has forced evacuations and closed schools

Fire above fire in dark

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Bree Burgess Rosen

An early morning major wind-impacted brush fire has forced mandatory evacuations in Emerald Bay and Irvine Cove, and an evacuation warning for all residents north of Broadway. The initial report of fire came in at 4:09 a.m.

The fire is being referred to as the “Emerald Fire.”

ALL SCHOOLS IN the Laguna Beach Unified School District have been closed for the day.

No reported impact to any structures at this point.

Fire above house in foreground

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Devon Dick

Fire units from surrounding cities have been summoned for additional aid, including additional strike teams.

The fire has been initially reported at seven acres, but concerns have been voice that it could approach 100 acres.

Coast Highway is closed in both directions.

Reports around 6:24 a.m. announce that City sirens have been utilized in the North Laguna area to alert for potential evacuations.

Fire above from Main Beach

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Cindy Ferguson

Fire roars in distance from Main Beach

Helicopter air drops are underway.

Click www.lagunabeachcity.net/live-here/emergency-management/evacuation-planning for all City Evacuation Zone Maps.

It is critical that people in Laguna Beach register to receive emergency alerts. Sign up at www.alertoc.com and to sign up for Nixle, text 92651 to 888.777. For ongoing updates, go to www.lagunabeachcity.net.

(This is a breaking news story and updates will be made as available.)

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.