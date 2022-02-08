NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 11  |  February 8, 2022

Cool Art Auction online bidding FP 020822

Cool Art Auction online bidding is in full swing

Bid from anywhere via Artsy during the 40th annual California Cool Art Auction offering a variety of quality paintings, sculptures and prints from 100 of California’s most coveted artists. The auction is taking place now through March 5 with both online and in-person auction events. 

This year’s auction features two known artists who have had an impact in California – Judy Chicago and Fred Tomaselli. The California Cool Art Auction has been the catalyst for building incredible art collections for art aficionados. 

Multidisciplinary artist Judy Chicago helped pioneer the feminist art movement in the 1960s and 1970s; for decades, she has made work that celebrates the multiplicity of female identity. Chicago’s practice spans painting, textile arts, sculpture, and installation and has explored the intricacies of childbirth (as seen in her “Birth Project” series, 1980-1985), the possibilities of minimalist sculpture and the relationship between landscape and the female body. Her most famous work, an installation called The Dinner Party (1974-1979), is an homage to 39 influential female figures from Eastern and Western mythology and civilization. Chicago studied at the University of California, Los Angeles. She founded a groundbreaking and widely influential feminist art program while on staff at California State University, Fresno. Her work has been exhibited in New York, London, Milan, Chicago, and San Francisco and belongs in the collections of the British Museum, Moderna Museet, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Tate, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

Cool Art Auction artworks

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Judy Chicago and Jessica Silverman Gallery

Courtesy of Fred Tomaselli

(L-R) Judy Chicago’s “What If Women Ruled the World,” archival digital print on Epson hot press bright paper, 2020; Fred Tomaselli’s “Scanners,” silkscreen on inkjet print, 2020

In his exquisitely detailed paintings and collages, Fred Tomaselli renders abstract patterns, human figures and natural forms in a range of unorthodox materials – such as medicinal herbs, prescription drugs, hallucinogenic plants and cuttings from printed material – which he arranges on wood panels in a thick layer of clear resin. His meticulous compositions swirl across the picture plane like psychedelic visions or Medieval tapestry patterns. Tomaselli sees his works as surreal and hallucinatory universes, in which viewers are apt to lose themselves to a vortex of imagery and ornament. He is particularly interested in the notion of utopia and its various iterations in creative movements, from the Transcendentalists to the Beatniks, describing his work as a sort of “search for transcendence.”

“This is Laguna Art Museum’s most anticipated and lively event of the year. From contemporary artworks to plein air painting, the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction will showcase emerging, as well as seasoned California-based artists,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of Laguna Art Museum.”

In addition to Chicago’s and Tomaselli’s art, the museum-curated auction will feature works by more than 100 of California’s most coveted artists including Maria Bertran, Alex Couwenberg, Woods Davy, Laddie John Dill, Phil Dike, Jacques Garnier, Jimi Gleason, Kelsey Irvin, David Krovblit, Andy Moses, Kenton Nelson, Ed Ruscha, Millard Sheets, Beth Davila Waldman and many more. Proceeds from the annual auction provide support of the museum’s mission of collecting and preserving California art, providing critically acclaimed exhibitions and expanding art education for all ages.

On the evening of March 5, the live in-person auction will attract hundreds of competitive bidding art collectors, a hosted bar with creative cocktails and hors d’oeuvres crafted by Kora Kroep and West Coast Event Productions. The live auction will be presented by auctioneer Aaron Bastian from Bonhams Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers.

For tickets and registration, go here.

 

