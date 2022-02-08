NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 11  |  February 8, 2022

Calling all Vietnam Veterans and other U.S. military service vets to march in Patriots’ Day Parade

Vietnam Veterans and other U.S. military service veterans are being called to march in the Patriots’ Day Parade on Saturday, March 5.

Local Vietnam Veterans have reserved a position (Entry #7) in this year’s Patriots Day Parade. The organizers are seeking area veterans interested in marching in the parade. This group, South Orange County Vietnam Veterans, has participated in this parade every year since 1985. All branches of the service are welcome, and the group is encouraging all U.S. service veterans – World War II, Korea, Cold War, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria – to participate and be recognized for your service.

Veterans march in a previous Patriots’ Day Parade

Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms (or parts thereof). The group will form near Laguna Beach High School, located at 625 Park Ave. between 9-10 a.m. Parking is quite challenging, so arrive as early as possible to ensure a parking spot on the street. Ask the check-in booth at the corner of Park and Short streets for specifics on where the group is forming, but most likely they will be in the school district parking lot across from Laguna Beach High School.

The parade will cover about six blocks (all downhill or level) and will begin promptly at 11 a.m. They need a convertible automobile to accompany the group so that vets needing to ride, rather than march, may do so in the convertible.

Their traditional annual get-together at Hennessey’s Tavern located at 213 Ocean Ave. will follow immediately. 

Interested veterans should contact Patrick Freeman at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.497.7473.

 

