 Volume 14, Issue 11  |  February 8, 2022

SCE distributing $205 million in relief to help customers with past-due balances

Southern California Edison (SCE) is distributing $205 million in relief to help customers with past-due balances accrued between March 4, 2020 – the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic – through June 15, 2021. About 260,000 eligible SCE residential customers, including those enrolled in Community Choice Aggregators, will receive one-time credits on their February or March bills to partially reduce their past-due balances. No customer action is required.

The funds being distributed to customers represent SCE’s allocation from the California Arrearage Payment Program (CAPP), which is providing about $1 billion in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help with past-due energy bills. The program is administered by the state’s Department of Community Services and Development (CSD).

SCE customers receiving the debt relief have balances 60 or more days past due that were accrued fully or partly during the CSD’s designated COVID-19 pandemic bill relief period. Bill credit amounts differ for each recipient and were determined using CSD guidelines.

“We are pleased to provide this help for SCE customers struggling with their electric bills,” said Lisa D. Cagnolatti, SCE’s senior vice president of customer service. “Many of our customers and communities continue to face hardships during the pandemic. SCE is here to help them with a range of programs and services, whether they need short-term or longer-term assistance.”

Since September 30, SCE’s Pandemic Debt Relief Program automatically enrolls residential customers with balances 60 or more days past due into 24-month payment arrangements, so they can pay off their balances over time.

CAPP-funded debt relief and SCE’s Pandemic Debt Relief Program are among the many ways SCE customers can get help with their bills. 

Customers receiving a CAPP benefit will get a notification letter from SCE by U.S. mail and a printed message will appear on their billing statement indicating the payment was applied to their account.

For more information on SCE’s pandemic debt relief and other payment assistance options, go here. For more information about CAPP, go here.

Southern California Edison, an Edison International (NYSE: EIX) company, is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via five million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.

 

