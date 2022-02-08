NewLeftHeader

few clouds

66.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 11  |  February 8, 2022

Guided rituals for sleep & manifestation 020822

Guest Column

Guided rituals for sleep & manifestation

By Dr. Vidya Reddy 

Sleep and manifestation go hand-in-hand, especially when you add meditation into the mix. You can add manifestation as you drift away to sleep with these easy-to-follow tools.

Here are key steps on how you can begin to manifest your dream life in your sleep. These are only some of the tools you can use, but follow along to cultivate a powerful evening practice. 

guided rituals doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

1. Follow an evening ritual.

Your evening ritual can begin as early as the moment you get home from work, school or any other activity. You can begin to set the manifestation tone for your evening by dropping into a guided meditation.

Your evening meditation ritual can be as simple as 16 seconds as you sit in your parked car or a full on 20-minute guided meditation.

Once you’ve taken time for self-care through meditation, you can move on to the rest of your even practices. This can include drinking water, cooking a healthy meal, taking a shower, journaling about your day, walking the dog, doing yoga, or watching a movie with your family. This can be anything, but try to keep your evening ritual consistent, especially what you do closer to bedtime. What will you include in your evening ritual?

A special note: Meditation before bed isn’t right for everyone. Sometimes it can boost your energy rather than prepare you for bed. Do what is best for you.

2. Go to bed at the same time every night.

Even if you aren’t going to sleep at the same time every night, you want to go to bed at the same time, so you have enough time to settle in, journal, set your intentions, read your personal growth books, repeat affirmations, and even meditate if you prefer what I like to call beditation – meditation in bed.

It is important to take time to wind down even once you’re in bed so you ensure you are not carrying turbulent emotions into your sleep. Use that time in bed to build the good vibes and slow down to get good sleep. 

guided rituals meditation

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Express gratitude

3. Try various manifestation techniques – see what works best for you.

You can journal, visualize how your life would be if you achieved a certain goal, or how you would feel if you reached a goal, or even begin to manifest how you would like to show up in certain situations. When you play the desired scenario several times in the mind, your subconscious registers it and helps manifest.

You can use this guided meditation for sleep and manifestation to begin to manifest your dream life. It will take time, but the more you practice this meditation and your evening ritual, you will see real results unfold in your life.

4. Maintain a gratitude journal before sleeping & after waking up.

Before you go to sleep and after you wake up are two great times to express gratitude. One easy way is to keep a gratitude journal beside your bed and write down the things you are grateful for when inspiration sparks. 

You don’t have to sound artificial, just be grateful about the good things you experienced that day or in your life as a whole. You will begin to notice that you have a lot in life, and the more you express gratitude, the more the Universe supports your journey. 

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog https://naturally-happy.com/blog/

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.