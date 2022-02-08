NewLeftHeader

few clouds

66.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 11  |  February 8, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 020822

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Shake and bake

Dennis 5On Sunday, the 6th of February, we were at the halfway point of Winter. Around here we’re laughing, since temps in the 70s are on tap for this week with maybe even an 80 thrown into the mix. Do I feel guilty for gloating about our wonderful climate? Not in the least bit! To this day, I am truly thankful that my folks discovered Laguna back in September of 1939. 

The thanks largely goes to a tip from Frank Sinatra, who suggested they check out a little artist colony by the sea. They never returned to their birthplaces – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and the Bay of Fundy in Nova Scotia – they were completely done with the harsh winters back there. Smart move, Mom and Pop. I am forever grateful to this day. I’ve been to a lot of places in this world in all my years, but Laguna is headquarters until I drop. If I don’t live within walking distance of the wonderful Pacific, then I might as well check out of this hotel. This is just who I am, and I’m totally aware that it’s only my opinion and that doesn’t mean diddly squat to anyone else – and that’s OK by me.

More of what’s shakin? Shake n’ Bake: On April 6, 1989 at 1 p.m., a nerve rattling 4.6 quake struck right under Newport’s Fashion Island, part of the Newport Inglewood Fault Zone. That day was also Laguna’s hottest April day on record when the mercury soared to a record shattering 101 degrees in Laguna and 106 in Downtown L.A.

Later that same year on October 17, 1989 at 5:04 p.m., I had just plopped myself down on the couch to watch the third game of the 1989 World Series at Candlestick Park in San Francisco between the Oakland A’s and the S.F. Giants when programming was suddenly cut off at 5:04 p.m. due to a massive quake registering 6.9. It was centered under the Santa Cruz Mountains from what was known as the Loma Prieta Fault, which is connected to the San Andreas Fault. 

You had to be sitting absolutely still at that moment, but I definitely felt a very slight rolling motion for a few seconds some 350 miles south of the actual epicenter. A few moments later, the news revealed all the damage done up in the Bay Area and surrounding communities. To even feel that quake this far away is testimony to how strong that quake was. At that moment, it was reported that tall buildings in Downtown L.A. were gently swaying.

At 4:59 a.m. on June 28, 1992 a 7.5 quake struck near Landers, California, way out in the middle of nowhere in the desert on the way to Las Vegas. The epicenter was at least 175 miles from Laguna, so damage was minimal. The shaker was really deep at 40-50 miles down, so it was more of a rolling motion in this area. Three hours later at 7:59 a.m., a violent 6.6 quake struck under Big Bear Lake, part of the San Jacinto Fault that eventually hooks up with the mighty San Andreas Fault. The Big Bear Lake event was really shallow at six miles, so the shaking was much more intense, and it went on for at least 45 seconds. A lot of things were falling off shelves in my house in North Laguna. 

More on shakers next time, ALOHA!

 

