Council to interview applicants, appoint members to several committees, design board

By SARA HALL

Next week, City Council will interview a number of applicants and appoint members to several committees and one board.

As the only matter on the Tuesday (Feb. 8) agenda, council will vote on 19 appointments for seats on the View Restoration Committee; Environmental Sustainability Committee; Parking, Traffic, & Circulation Committee; Heritage Committee; Design Review Board and Recreation Committee.

Interviews and appointments will be conducted virtually. Each member appointed will serve a two-year term, starting on April 1.

With nine applicants, the Recreation Committee appears to be the most popular, although it’s last on the agenda.

Council will interview each applicant and appoint six residents to the nine-member committee. On March 31, the terms of five members will expire and there is currently one vacancy.

The group is tasked with advising City Council on issues regarding the recreation and park needs of the community.

Applicants are: Yashaar Amin (who also applied to the Design Review Board), Andrew Binkley, Robert Boxberger, Jenna Cassidy, Matthew Fortini, Jake Gagain (who also applied for the Parking, Traffic, & Circulation Committee), Gary Kramer (who also applied for the PT&C Committee), Kim McMurray (who also applied for the Heritage Committee) and Claudia Redfern.

Since the seven-member PT&C Committee only received four applications for the same number of openings, if the applicants who applied to both are appointed to Recreation, the PT&C Committee will either need to be reduced in size or continue with a vacancy to be filled at a later date.

The Design Review Board received five applications. Council will appoint two residents to the five-member group.

DRB considers design review, coastal development and variance requests. They primarily review residential development projects for compliance with the city’s zoning code, general plan and the local coastal program.

A substantial time commitment averaging 10 hours a week is necessary. Members not only attend meetings, but they are expected to visit the sites and review the project plans prior to the hearing. DRB reviews an average of 14 items per meeting.

Desired skills include the ability to understand and conceptualize architectural drawings, and visualize building mass and volumes based upon on-site staking plans. It’s also preferable if members have experience in the building trades, architecture, historic preservation, landscaping, planning and/or real estate.

Applicants are: Cindy Adams, Yashaar Amin (who also applied for the Recreation Committee), Jeff Feldman (who also applied for the View Restoration Committee), and incumbents Jessica Gannon and Don Sheridan (both whose terms are expiring on March 31 and re-applied for the board).

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The City Council will make several committee appointments during their meeting next week

The seven-member Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee has three members whose terms are expiring and one currently open seat. Council will interview five PT&C applicants for the spots.

The panel acts in an advisory capacity on matters pertaining to parking, traffic, circulation, transit, the Parking Management Plan and traffic complaints.

Applicants are: Brendan Gagain (who also applied for the Environmental Sustainability Committee), Jake Gagain (who also applied for the Recreation Committee), Gary Kramer (who also applied for the Recreation Committee), Brandon Rippeon and incumbent Lauriann Meyer.

Another handful of residents applied for the Heritage Committee for two seats that are opening up due to expiring terms.

The five-member body advises council, DRB, and the Planning Commission on matters pertaining to historic preservation and reviews applications to the city’s historic register.

Both of the current members whose terms are expiring on March 31, Dan Rosenthal and Scott Sumner, re-applied for the board, along with Gail Duncan (who is currently serving on the Housing & Human Services Committee), Kim McMurray (who also applied for the Recreation Committee) and Kate Maiberger.

Three applications were submitted for the nine-member Environmental Sustainability Committee, which increased in size last year.

The panel is tasked with researching, reviewing, and advising the council on items related to protecting the environment and improving the community’s future sustainability. Members typically work in subcommittees to research issues and policies and prepare recommendations for larger committee to submit to council. Most commit about 10 to 15 hours per month.

Of the three people who applied, two are the incumbents whose terms are expiring: Shelly Bennecke and Mina Brown. The third applicant is Brendan Gagain (who also applied for the PT&C Committee).

The View Restoration Committee received two applications for two open seats, one vacancy and one expiring term.

The five-member body adjudicates view claims submitted by property owners to restore pre-existing views that are alleged to be significantly impaired by vegetation. Members conduct public hearings, review claims and make determinations.

Imer Bauta and incumbent Jeff Feldman (who also applied to the DRB) submitted applications for a spot on the committee.

The council agenda is available online here. The closed session starts at 4 p.m., the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the public will not be permitted to physically attend the council meeting.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/government/departments/city-council/online-comment-form. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on Feb. 7 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on Feb. 8 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on Feb. 8, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.