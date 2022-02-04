NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 10  |  February 4, 2022

Laguna Beach FOA Foundation FP 020422

Laguna Beach FOA Foundation now accepting 2022 grant applications

The FOA Foundation has announced that applications are now available for 2022 art grants. Nonprofit organizations with programs promoting fine arts in and about the City of Laguna Beach may apply. Grant applications are available online at www.foafoundation.net and the submission deadline is Monday, Feb. 28.

“The Foundation is proud to be able to support the many non-profit arts organizations that contribute so much to life here in Laguna Beach,” said Kathy Jones, FOA Foundation president. “We are a more exciting community because of all the hard work and dedication of these groups.”

Laguna Beach FOA girl at easel

 The FOA Foundation was established in 1989 to preserve and promote the fine arts and all other artistic endeavors in and about the City of Laguna Beach.

For more information on the grant application process, contact Kathy Jones at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

In 1989, the Festival of Arts with a $1.5 million donation established the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, in order to guarantee annual financial support for the arts in Laguna Beach. The FOA Foundation, co-founded by John Rayment and David Young, was designed to hold these funds in a permanent endowment. The earnings and income from this endowment would be distributed annually in the form of scholarships to graduates of Laguna Beach High School and as grants to nonprofit art organizations and educational institutions in and about the city of Laguna Beach.

 

