NewLeftHeader

clear sky

55.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 10  |  February 4, 2022

Net-Works Laguna invites community 020422

Net-Works Laguna invites community to free “Come Together” musical concert at Woman’s Club on Tuesday, Feb. 15

Join Net-Works Laguna and other community members for a night of music. Net-Works is hosting a free concert featuring the band West Coast Distributors from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach. A seven-piece brotherhood, West Coast Distributors offers vintage soul and funky blues music that makes you move your feet and stirs your soul. Bring a friend and enjoy the evening.

net works laguna band

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of eventsmack.com

West Coast Distributors in action

The nonprofit Net-Works Laguna Beach brings together resources to help those in need experience change and growth. “We understand the ups and downs of life and how difficult it can sometimes be to get back on the right track,” said Pastor Don Sciortino. “It is our goal to meet people where they are currently at in life and provide the resources to help them to improve their current situation, whatever it may be.”

Please RSVP to Pastor Sciortino at 714.231.1230.

The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information about Net-Works Laguna, go to https://lagunabeachnet-works.org/.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.