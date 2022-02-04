NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 10  |  February 4, 2022

No Square Theatre presents “Go Away” FP 020422

No Square Theatre presents “Go Away” (A Valentine Thing with Songs)

The road to love is not always smooth. In fact, it can be bumpy, rocky, sad and occasionally downright hilarious. Once again, No Square Theatre presents a Valentine tribute with songs to entertain everyone…whether love has been good to you or not. 

Enjoy an evening of great music for starry-eyed lovers, jaded singles and incurable curmudgeons when No Square Theatre presents “Go Away” (A Valentine Thing with Songs) on Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 with both shows beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Ella Wyatt with music directed by Roxanna Ward, the talented singers include many fan favorites: Eric T. Anderson, Kelly Goldstein, Rob Harryman, Ravenna Khetarpal, Tanner Lloyd, Kristen Matson, Marc Marger, Christian McCleary, Justin McCoy, Jenn Quader, Lexi Stein and Ella Wyatt. 

There is cabaret seating, which is extremely limited. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance, online at www.nosquare.org.

No Square Theatre is located at 384 Legion Street in Historic Legion Hall. Parking is always a challenge, but free parking is available along adjacent streets and in the school district lot, across Park Avenue from the high school, a short walk from No Square. 

COVID Protocol: Wear a mask at all times and bring your proof of vaccination. 

No Square Theatre is sponsored by the City of Laguna Beach, Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach, Yvonne and John Browning, Patrick Quilter, Dorene and Lee Butler Family Foundation, The Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund and Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

 

