 Volume 14, Issue 10  |  February 4, 2022

Campus biz is brightening up people’s day 020422

Campus biz is brightening up people’s day with beautiful flower arrangements

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Melinda Hawkins’ students at Laguna Beach High School gathered in the quad to prepare more than 20 unique ﬂoral arrangements, beautifully adorned with carnations and roses.

The program is the Breaker’s Bouquets Floral Service, which was developed in 2020 in collaboration with the Workability/TPP staff during the pandemic and is an active on-campus business.

Students working in the semester-long program design “Breaker’s Bouquets” which are then made available to all LBUSD high school and district office staff for purchase by membership. Each membership includes the delivery of three student-designed bouquets for $40.

(L-R) Sabrina Park and Melinda Hawkins work on a flower arrangement with a variety of roses

“I love seeing the vision, planning and work by our students,” shared Dr. Jason Allemann, LBHS Principal. “It produces a tangible product that makes our LBHS team happy. Who doesn’t love a fresh ﬂoral arrangement on their desk or in their ofﬁce?”

This program is designed as a way for students to participate in vocational education opportunities. The students participate in multiple training workshops through a former Instruction Aide who operates a successful floral business in Orange County. These cumulative opportunities empower students with unique abilities to develop vocational skills associated with running a micro business.

The further goal of the business is to expose students to various experiences that will later translate into paid, volunteer, or supported employment opportunities and add depth and breadth to the LBUSD Career Technical Education (CTE) program.

Mia Rommerswinkel creating a floral container arrangement

CTE provides students of all ages with the academic and technical skills, knowledge, and training necessary to succeed in future careers and become lifelong learners. CTE prepares these learners for the world of work by introducing them to workplace competencies and making academic content accessible to students by providing it in a hands-on context.

“Our Transition Services Coordinator, Amy Tingirides, helped design and implement the business plan,” said Hawkins, the teacher involved with the program. “She’s our partner in the Vocational Education Class to support our students. She is currently working on a new micro business idea with class participants. We are eager to ﬁnd creative ways to provide employment experiences while developing our students’ life skills. Voc Ed is deﬁnitely our favorite part of the day!”

(L-R) Jacob Mindtke and Kyan Latimer build bouquets with substitute aide Shannon Powers observing

“I enjoy learning skills to pay the bills,” added student and ﬂoral service treasurer Kyan Latimer. “My favorite thing about arranging ﬂowers is making something beautiful.” Latimer shared that he aspires to work at an embassy some day following graduation.

During February, Laguna Beach Uniﬁed is recognizing the incredible CTE work being done during National CTE Month and beyond.

 

