 Volume 14, Issue 10  |  February 4, 2022

Greater Laguna Beach GOP offers 020422

Greater Laguna Beach GOP offers membership meeting with noted guest speakers

The Greater Laguna Beach GOP’s Membership Meeting is happening on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Mozambique Restaurant. The event begins with a 5 p.m. Social Hour in the Shebeen Bar and the meeting follows at 6 p.m. in the Boma Room. 

Attendees can enjoy Mozambique’s food and beverages while enjoying two scheduled guest speakers. 

First is Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes, who will address the group and discuss why he is seeking reelection. 

Greater Laguna Beach Barnes

Photos courtesy of The Greater Laguna Beach GOP

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes

Sheriff Barnes joined the OC Sheriff’s Department in 1989 and was elected sheriff in November 2018. During his tenure, he has focused on fighting crime, enhancing school safety, implementing programs to reduce recidivism and increasing efforts to stop trafficking of deadly narcotics. He has also tackled the issues of homelessness, mental illness and drug addiction. 

Also scheduled is Joshua Scott, a representative of Ric Grenell’s Fix California. 

Greater Laguna Beach Scott

Joshua Scott

According to Grenell, “California is a magnificent state and we deserve better than the failed leadership and partisan politics of our elected officials. The first step in taking back our state is making sure the playing field is even and the laws governing our elections are enforced.” 

Scott will discuss Fix California’s initiatives and how they can make a difference.

The meeting’s agenda will also include a review of the 2022 redistricting and how it impacts coastal Orange County; along with a presentation of the current slate of candidates; and, most importantly, a discussion about preparing for the local, state and federal 2022 elections. 

RSVP to attend at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Greater Laguna Beach GOP is a non-profit organization 501(c)(4) social welfare organization (status pending) formed for the purpose of promoting, engaging and educating politically conservative and independent minded persons who share conservative based values and ideals, including: (1) promoting economy, efficiency and fiscal restraint in public affairs; (2) urging upon administrative and legislative agencies having jurisdiction over our local communities such measures as will advance the general welfare of the local communities, and to resist any legislation or course of action which place unnecessary or unreasonable tax burdens on taxpayers or restrictions on individual rights, including rights of property owners, businesses and free speech.

 

