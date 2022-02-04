NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 10  |  February 4, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 020422

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

A whole lot of shakin’ going on    

Dennis 5Well, I finally made the cover of GQ. Yeah, Grandpa’s Quarterly!

As you know by now, California has four seasons; Fire, Flood, Earthquake, and Drought. We’ve had all four in the last couple of months, as there’s been some shakin’ goin’ on as of late. Laguna hasn’t really felt anything, but parts of L.A. and a wide expanse of San Diego County felt the 4.1 tremor centered near Mt. Palomar last week.

Some of the more notable shakers Tidbits has felt in his life: On July 21, 1952, I was approaching my fifth birthday and at that time my folks and I were living in Hollywood, my birthplace. The quake occurred in Kern County, and it was a 7.5. The epicenter was under the Tehachapi Mountains roughly 100 miles north of Hollywood, however, the shaking was pretty violent, nonetheless. The noise is what I remember the most. At that age I didn’t know it was an earthquake, but I remember the whole house was rockin’ and rollin’.

February 9, 1971 at 6 a.m.: A 6.6 quake shook everybody out of bed with the epicenter near Sylmar – way out there in the San Gabriel, San Fernando Valley line. That quake was really shallow – at about six miles – so the shaking was strong, and it was felt from Santa Barbara to San Diego. At that time, I was recently discharged from the Air Force (after four years), so this was my welcome home present. The quake took 66 lives.

The next real shaker I witnessed hit at 2:24 a.m. on July 9, 1986 and was centered at Windy Point near Palm Springs. It measured 6.0 on the Richter Scale, lasting at least 45 seconds. It sure woke me out of a deep slumber as I leaped out of bed and saw the big magnolia tree dancing and shaking in our front yard. That was really weird.

Five days later at 7 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, July 14, 1986, a 5.5 shaker struck about seven miles off of Oceanside. I was on my daily early morning bike ride through town when I stopped to talk to a friend I hadn’t seen in a while. We were sitting on the corner of PCH and Forest Avenue when the familiar rumble and shaking began. All of a sudden, the huge plate glass window at the front of Fingerhut Gallery pops out and shatters on the sidewalk right there on the corner about 40 feet from where we were sitting. Whew, that was a close call!

At 8 a.m. on October 1, 1987, a magnitude 6.0 shaker rattled nerves near the town of Whittier at Whittier Narrows Dam – about 50 miles up the road from Laguna. It shook pretty good down here as the quake went on for about a minute. I was visiting my mom’s house up in North Laguna when a bunch of her ceramic vases were knocked off the shelves near the kitchen, but luckily they fell onto the thick carpeting, absorbing most of the fall so only one broke. More shaking next time. 

Stay healthy, safe and happy this weekend, ALOHA!

 

