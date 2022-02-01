NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

52.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 9  |  February 1, 2022

Guest Column Why do we complain 020122

Guest Column

Why do we complain?

By Dr. Vidya Reddy 

We often can spot complainers, when it’s other people – they’re the kind of people who always seem to be complaining, negative, stuck in victimhood.

It’s harder to see it when we’re the ones who are complaining so often. And in fact, in my experience, most of us are in the habit of complaining, either out loud or to ourselves. Myself included.

I’ve seen people who have gone on a “Complaining Diet” – where they don’t let themselves complain for a month. This is an incredible practice. However, if we simply try to stop the complaining, we miss a wonderful opportunity to bring mindfulness to the process.

For example: If we are complaining, what is the emotion underneath the complaint? Could we practice being with that? Could we be with the fear that is at the root of the emotion?

why we doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy 

With this kind of mindfulness practice, the complaint becomes an opportunity to be with our experience, to be with our fears and emotions, instead of simply shutting down a part of ourselves.

Let’s take a look.

Why we complain

We complain when we don’t like things the way they are. This is essentially saying, “Things are not the way I want them. I want things my way!” So, the complaint is a frustration, irritation, anger that we’re not getting our way.

What’s wrong with not getting our way? Are we so entitled? In fact, there’s nothing wrong with things not going our way – but there’s a fear that we won’t be okay if things aren’t the way we want them. We fear not having control over things.

So, we feel this fear of a lack of control, a fear that we won’t be okay if we don’t get our way. We then feel frustration, irritation and anger.

Then we create a narrative about how things shouldn’t be this way, they should be some other way. They shouldn’t act that way, why do they always do that? I should be better, I shouldn’t be this way.

In fact, this is what’s happening when we try to get rid of our complaining – we feel that there’s something wrong with us when we complain. So, we need to change, because we shouldn’t be this way.

Getting rid of complaint is essentially a form of complaint.

why we white blouse

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Open awareness and simply rest in what we perceive 

The opportunity to practice

So, the practice is simply to be with what is.

That means that when we feel complaint, we can be with the feeling of not liking things the way they are. We can be with our irritation, frustration and anger. We can be with our fear underneath all of that, the fear that we won’t be okay if we don’t have control.

We can be with our narrative about how the other person should act differently, or that we should be different than we are.

Once we’ve done all of that…we can then be with the person or the situation, just as they are or just as it is.

We can be with what is. It’s as simple as that: Open our awareness and simply rest in what we can perceive, just as it is, relaxing with it. Maybe even finding gratitude in it.

This is a beautiful practice. A lifetime practice.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.