 Volume 14, Issue 9  |  February 1, 2022

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce installs 020122

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce installs 2021 board of directors and awards 2021 Chamber Champion Award

Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce installed the 2021 board of directors on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Sueños Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach Chamber Del Rio Burt

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

2021 Chamber Champion Lesli Del Rio Burt with Sergio Prince from Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett’s office presenting a plaque of recognition

“I’m honored to work with such a smart and engaged group of volunteers,” said Interim President /CEO Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold. “As we continue to navigate the challenges of the Laguna Beach business environment, business owners can be assured they have a strong advocate group working on their behalf.”

Laguna Beach Chamber Ballesteros

Click on photo for a larger image

Chamber Board of Directors Chairman J.J. Ballesteros with Interim Chamber President/CEO Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold

The 2022 Board of Directors are:

–J.J. Ballesteros, Chairman

–Julie Laughton, Chair-Elect

–Jenna Cassidy, Vice-Chair

–Doug Vogel, Treasurer

–Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, Secretary

–Mark Meisberger

–Jeffrey Redeker

–Reinhard Neubert

–Tyler Russell

–Carmelit Green

–Hasty Honarkar

–Larry Nokes

Laguna Beach Chamber Kempf

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Chamber board members Larry Nokes, Tyler Russell and Julie Laughton with Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf

The chamber also awarded its 3rd Annual Chamber Board Champion Award to Lesli Del Rio Burt. Once Del Rio Burt became a chamber member, she jumped right in and contributed to the community by providing delightful Instagram videos of member businesses and greeting new chamber members. She, along with her mother and sisters opened Spa DelRio during the middle of the COVID crisis. A resolution was presented by Sergio Prince from Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett’s office. 

Laguna Beach Chamber Vogel

Click on photo for a larger image

 (L-R) Chamber board members Doug Vogel, Reinhard Neubert and Jeffrey Redeker during the installation 

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce has served the businesses of Laguna Beach since 1917 as a tool for promoting commerce and allowing members to connect to one another and the community. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s core mission is to promote, represent and support members of the business community. If you have questions or would like more information on the Laguna Beach Chamber, call 949.494.1018 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

