NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

52.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 9  |  February 1, 2022

From the Uffizi Gallery to Laguna Beach 020122

From the Uffizi Gallery to Laguna Beach: Bringing Renaissance art to the 21st century

Longtime Laguna Beach resident, Sandra Sieg, lived in Florence, Italy for a year from 1985-1986, when her husband took a sabbatical and brought his family there. Sieg and her two partners collaborated with the Uffizi Gallery to develop a matching memory art card game.

The 14 matching pairs of Uffizi images were chosen by Sieg and her company (Cosmo & Company) to replace the childlike art of other picture memory games. Rather than children matching photos of carrots, rabbits and other first-reader images, Sieg thought why not introduce youngsters to some of the world’s greatest art? The game, titled Bella Arte, was chosen and printed in conjunction with the Uffizi (who gave permission to print the art) and sold successfully over the years to gallery bookstores, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art (NY), Boston Art Gallery, MOCA and the Uffizi Gallery.

From the Uffizi Gallery game

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy of Sandra Sieg

Bella Arte, a Renaissance art memory card game, retails for $20

When COVID hit, many of the outlets chose to no longer order the game, but Sieg was determined to get the game out into the marketplace again.

“It (Bella Arte) simply is a beautiful way to get kids of any age off the computer for a while and mix the generations a bit,” said Sieg. “We chose portraits, all of which are in Florence with the exception of the Mona Lisa, in Paris.

“The game is suitable for ages 3 and up, and has been used in various schools by teachers in their art curriculum. The images can also be turned all face up and used to interact with dementia patients. Originally, the game was in a box, but I changed to the gold mesh bag for ecology reasons, and to have a nice way to display and store it. It’s truly an educational and fun way to bring Renaissance art into the 21st century,” shared Sieg.

Bella Arte is currently available at Laguna Beach Bookstore and Good Together House, selling for $20. In addition to 14 pairs of imported cards, the game includes a history booklet on artists and questions for storytelling.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.