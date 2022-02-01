NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

52.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 9  |  February 1, 2022

Fair Game 020122

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

With Riddle Field taking shape, now’s the time to get the kids signed up for Little League

Fair Game Toms new headshotRiddle Field is that jewel located in North Laguna Beach. Mayor Sue Kempf recently discussed the major renovations taking place there mentioning the joint project between the city and several community members who have stepped up in a big way.

It’s set to debut in the coming weeks, potentially with a special community event to kick things off. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, baseball season is approaching and the newly renovated Riddle Field will be right in the middle of the action. It’s a place where other teams excitedly travel into Laguna Beach for the opportunity to play there. It’s unlike any other field around.

If you have kids, now is the time to sign up for T-ball and a number of other levels of play. T-ball is a great place to get the young ones involved and is designed for those ages 4, 5 & 6.

Other player opportunities are A: for kids 7 & 8 in a machine/youth pitch league; AA for ages 7, 8 & 9 which is all youth pitch; AAA for ages 8, 9, 10 & 11 which is youth pitch; Intermediate 50/70 for those 11, 12 & 13; and Juniors for those 13 & 14.

The best thing to do is get the kids signed up and the league will work to conduct a mandatory skills check to get them properly placed.

Those in charge are looking to dramatically encourage the number of participants for this season. For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

Received this from Pat Gallis, one of 11 residents on the Historic Preservation Task Force for Laguna Beach in 2020. She’s one of the founders of Laguna Neighbors and is supporting the potential approval of an addition to a home at 369 Hawthorne Road.

The home is owned by the Kirbys, a three-generation Laguna Beach family. Cherlin Kirby moved there with her family more than 30 years ago, attended local schools and always dreamed of someday owning the home next door to where she grew up. That became a reality in 2017.

The Kirbys have then spent the last four-plus years continually modifying plans for the home while being approved by City Planning, the Heritage Committee, the Design Review Board and City Council

Then lawsuits were filed to stop them.

Good thing? Or bad thing? You decide.

Check it all out at www.lagunaneighbors.org.

• • •

Don’t forget, this week celebrates another First Thursdays Art Walk in town. It’ll run 6-9 p.m. celebrating the local art scene. The evening includes some 40 galleries participating with receptions, demonstrations and live music.

Attendees can also get free admission into the Laguna Art Museum.

Get out there and enjoy yourself.

• • •

Laguna resident Ron Sizemore sent me this sunset photo, capturing another container ship sitting off the coast between Catalina and our local coast. When’s it going to stop?

Fair Game yellow & orange container ship

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ron Sizemore

He even sent along this little ditty, to the song Where Have All the Flowers Gone by Pete Seeger, made famous by Peter, Paul & Mary:

Where have all the containers gone...long time passing

Where have all the containers gone

Long time ago

Gone to Baja everyone 

When will they ever learn? 

When will they ever learn?

People are always wondering about all the container ships off our coast…How many are there? Where are they? Are they on the move?

Ron included the link www.marinetraffic.com that allows you to see all of the action off our coast, where the container ships are congregated, how many are there and how they’re moving.

I found it interesting and kind of a fun look at what’s happening off our coast. Hope you do, too.

Thanks Ron.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.