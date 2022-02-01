It’s Happening at the Susi Q

. “Getting back to normal” has yet to happen, and your health remains their highest priority. COVID will still be here and the wearing of face coverings, as well as proof of vaccination for in-person classes and activities, club meetings and support groups is required. They are offering a wide range of Zoom programming, too. It’s all part of their ongoing commitment to take care of one another and serve the community. For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. [email protected]

WHAT’S NEW?

Shakespeare Reading Circle (Online)

Mondays continuing through Feb. 21 from 12-1:30 p.m. Free. Susi Q welcomes back UCI Professor, Julia R. Lupton, Ph.D. for a virtual read aloud of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra – one of history’s most famous love stories. Lupton assigns parts, scene by scene, breaking frequently for discussion. No background in Shakespeare or drama is required.

Main Your Brain: Strategies for Cognitive Strength at Any Age

Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Mind Your Brain, is a 90-minute, interactive workshop presented by Ben Allen, Programs & Education Specialist at Alzheimer’s Orange County. Learn about the six pillars of brain health, age-related changes in memory and learning, possible risks and threats to brain health and practical steps to protect your brain health.

Fall Prevention

Tuesdays, Feb. 22-Apri 12 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Cost: $125 for a series of eight. Balance, flexibility and strength training not only improve mobility, but also reduce the risk of falling. This popular, seated and standing exercise class taught by Brandon Cirbo, DPT, PT is appropriate for all fitness levels. Each class starts with a warm-up, followed by strength and balance exercises, ending with a cool down.

The Short Stories of James Joyce (Online)

Wednesdays, Feb. 23, March 30 and April 27 from 1-3 p.m. Free. In addition to fiction, James Augusta Aloysius Joyce (1882-1941) was also a renowned short story writer. “The Sisters,” “Evelyne” and “The Dead” are just a few of the works that (retired) UCI professor Margot Norris, Ph.D. will highlight in four virtual presentations consisting of an illustrated lecture and discussion.

CLASSES

Fitness

DITK – Dancing in the Kitchen (Online)

Fridays, Jan. 14-Feb. 18 from 10-10:50 a.m. Cost: $40/6. Here’s a fun, all-levels (Zoom) fitness class choreographed to toe-tapping music of the past and present – show tunes, Motown, ‘60s and ‘70s rock, disco and more. Improve your balance, endurance and flexibility to the tune of basic dance moves. Prior dance experience is not required. “Let’s dance!”

Instructor: TC Golez ACE.

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Leslie’s Stretch & Strengthen (Online)

Tuesdays and Thursdays monthly from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Cost: $9/class. Fitness Over Sixty. Pursue a healthy lifestyle by integrating a highly functional Zoom workout using The Harris Method. Sculpt, tone and build muscle while improving your stamina. Attention given to injury prevention, flexibility and basic training for balance. Have a towel, mat, a pair of two- or three-pound hand weights and water at your workout space. Instructor: Leslie Davis.

Technology

Computer Assistance (In-Person)

Thursdays weekly from 12-2 p.m. Free.

Learning basic computer skills is more important than ever. Today it’s how we connect with family and friends, shop for groceries, take classes, watch movies, participate in telehealth sessions and make appointments for COVID vaccines. Bring your questions and your gadgets to volunteer experts and get tech-savvy. Drop-in is okay, but appointments are recommended. Call 949.715.8105.

Yoga/Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation (Online)

Second and Fourth Tuesdays monthly, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the ultimate workout for cultivating an optimal mind-body relationship. Mindful meditation will offer you clarity, joy and helps calm your mind and body during stressful times like these.

Facilitated by Megan McCarver.

Yoga Nidra: Graceful Transitions (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

GALLERY Q AT THE SUSI Q 2022

Show: “Spontaneous Creativity”

Exhibition Dates: Continues through March 8.

Artists' works include collage, paintings, drawings, sculpture, ceramics, relief, mosaics, jewelry, textiles, photography, mixed media and digital art.

For more information, call 949.715.8106.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

Women Supporting Women (currently full)

Wednesdays weekly from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Martha Hernandez, LCSW.

Staying connected is integral to our health and well-being. Let’s navigate the pandemic together with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combating loneliness.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First and Third Wednesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Phone Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton, Seaside Legal Services. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

• • •

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their November program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Winter is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. on this easy 1.5 hour nature hike along Moro Canyon at Crystal Cove State Park and learn lots of fun facts and wildlife nuggets about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use.) $15 day-use fee.

Enjoy a -0.4 low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a park naturalist will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot. PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Take your sweetheart to the tidepools and enjoy a super negative 0.9 low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a park naturalist will lead a guided tidepool walk to Rocky Bight on Monday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at the Los Trancos lot near the trailer (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos) Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Take your sweetheart on a guided interpretive two hour Almost Full Moon Hike on Monday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. at Crystal Cove State Park to explore the twinkling stars and the night sky. A park naturalist will lead hikers on this moderate to difficult four-mile loop trail with uneven terrain and a steep uphill climb. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, dress in layers and bring a red flashlight (if you have one). All hikers must stay as a group with the park naturalist and must be at least 8 years old. Meet at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Ranger Station.).