Committee agrees to keep Temple Hills speed tables, recommends Thurston crosswalk safety improvements to council

By SARA HALL

In two separate discussion items, a city committee unanimously agreed to keep the speed tables on Temple Hills Drive, but look into additional traffic calming measures, and approved several safety improvements for the crosswalk at Thurston Middle School.

The Parking, Traffic and Circulation (PT&C) Committee voted 4-0 on both items during their meeting on Thursday (Jan. 27).

The request to remove two speed tables on Temple Hills Drive, between Thalia Street and Dunning Drive, was the first action item on the agenda.

PT&C first heard the item as a request to address noise concerns during their December 2 meeting. It was noticed for a second hearing and several residents attended last week’s virtual meeting to speak during public comment, all opposed to removing the speed tables.

Local Jerry Immel said some drivers use the hairpin turn on Temple Hills Drive as a “launch pad” for going up the hill. That’s where the “speed demons” take off from, he pointed out.

“That’s where everybody lines up…and hits the gas and races up the hill,” he said.

Although he’s not sure what’s behind the request to remove these two speed tables, Immel noted, at the time they were initially installed the community was looking to have more put in all up and down the street.

“Rather than remove anything I’d much prefer that we go the extra mile and put in more because they really do get the crazy (drivers) to slow down a little bit,” Immel said.

Several other speakers agreed that drivers accelerate up the hill creating a dangerous situation, sometimes hitting mailboxes or other vehicles, as one local resident noted. Many would like more, not less, traffic calming measures like the speed tables.

Safety is the primary concern, not noise, others agreed. Although, when drivers actually slow down for the speed tables it is quieter, some noted.

Another local resident, Siobhan Maguire, said the speed tables made a huge difference. People used to race along that street, she said.

“We feel safer when we go outside,” she said. “Also, it’s made a huge difference in the noise factor.”

Particularly on the weekends, Maguire said, people used to come up in the middle of the night revving their engine as they charged up and down the hill.

“It does feel a lot safer with them and it’s quieter,” Maguire said.

The only recommendation she had was to make the speed tables more visible with signage or paint, she added.

The hairpin corner on Temple Hills Drive

Although the requestors, Doug and Rhonda Kinn, were not available to speak at the January 27 meeting, in their request form they wrote that the speed tables “did nothing” to slow traffic and created more problems. The Kinns wrote that there are loud noises in the morning that continue periodically all day due to the speed tables.

The committee also received a few written comments in favor of removing the speed tables, noted PT&C Committee member Andrew Baxt.

There were more people who wanted them removed than he anticipated, agreed PT&C Chair Lawrence Esten. They raised concerns about the noise of fast drivers hitting the speed tables, he said, but there might be other ways to solve the problem.

“Their concerns are valid and interesting, and I would be really supportive of more warnings so that those cars that do hit it faster and make noise might slow down,” Esten said. “But it’s, obviously, empirically shown that it has slowed the traffic down so that was the goal.”

Since the speed tables were installed, according to speed studies before and after the installation, the average speeds dropped about 12 mph, confirmed Associate Civil Engineer Joshua McDonald.

“It did its job with reduction of speed,” he said.

They can look into other methods to make them more visible and alert drivers to slow down for the upcoming speed tables, McDonald noted. Ideas from the consulting traffic engineer included more warning striping, verify/improve the street lighting, or additional warning signage.

“There are a couple of things we could do to warn visitors or drivers who are not aware that they’re there in advance,” McDonald said.

Overall, the discussion is a good example of why they notice requests and go through the usual PT&C Committee process of two hearings, said committee member Tyler Russell McCusker.

“This is why we have the process we have,” he said. “We want to make sure that this requestor wasn’t the only person with this problem and based on the response we got…it seems to pretty much be the case.”

He agreed with the majority of speakers, a lot of work was done to install the speed tables and the primary concern is public safety, not noise reduction, McCusker said.

Ultimately, the request to remove the speed tables was unanimously denied 4-0.

Thurston Middle School

In another item, the committee considered a request to multiple safety improvements at the crosswalk on Park Avenue at the Thurston Middle School driveway.

The committee originally heard the item at their December 2 meeting.

The need for better traffic control and new safety measures at the crosswalk was brought to the committee’s attention by LBPD officer Matt Gregg, who requested a red flashing light device to assist specifically during the hours when kids arrive in the morning and get picked up in the afternoon.

It should help control the flow of traffic and, hopefully, help reduce vehicle speed and prevent any injuries from occurring, he said at the December meeting. He was concerned after seeing several close calls of pedestrians/kids almost getting hit by vehicles at that location, Gregg said at the time.

Most of the December discussion centered around whether the flashing light should be red, as requested by Gregg, or yellow, as recommended in a follow-up letter from AGA Engineers, Inc., the traffic engineer company the city hired to review the crosswalk.

Several committee members were on the fence between the two, but ultimately left the red-light option out of the approved motion.

Last week, McDonald summarized the request and noted that the police were looking for some safety improvements at the crosswalk on Park Avenue.

The city’s consulting traffic engineer recommended: Yellow programmable flashing beacons at both uphill and downhill advance school crossing signage locations; yellow LED flashing warning signage at the crosswalk in both directions; and a striped bulb-out on the south side of the crosswalk. There were also some other minor striping modifications that could be implemented, McDonald added.

Staff recommended approval of all of the consultant’s suggested improvements.

“With those safety improvements we could accommodate the request of the police and increase safety for the children in the crosswalk,” McDonald said.

The cost to implement all of the suggested improvements is estimated at $25,000, McDonald confirmed. Because of the cost, it also needs final approval by City Council.

Aside from safety improvements, this might help control traffic when there is congestion, noted PT&C Committee member Lauriann Meyer.

“The back-up is going to happen,” Meyer said, “but this would at least be more controlled.”

It would create a safer passage for pedestrians, McDonald noted, but traffic jams around school drop-off and pick-up times can’t really be avoided.

The solar-powered flashing beacon would be similar to the lighted crosswalks on Coast Highway, but just a flashing beacon on the signs directly to the side of the crosswalk, McDonald explained. It can be manual, with a lockbox that the crossing guards can access to press/activate so it will flash during a certain time, or it can be programmable for certain time periods, he added.

It’s different than what’s on Laguna Canyon Road, McDonald confirmed.

Esten was concerned that the neighboring residents wouldn’t like the flashing light, but they haven’t received any public comments on the item, he noted.

Ultimately, the committee unanimously agreed with staff’s recommendation and voted 4-0 to approve the safety measures and forward them to council for consideration.

