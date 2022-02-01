NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 9  |  February 1, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 020122

“Art in Public Places” – Benches by Marlo Bartels dedicated to the memory of El Hathaway

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

In November 2021, two ceramic benches designed by longtime Laguna artist Marlo Bartels were installed along the Heisler Park walkway in front of Las Brisas restaurant. The benches are constructed of handmade tiles and are two of the most recent public art additions to the city’s permanent collection. 

The Hathaway family commissioned Bartels to create the benches to honor former school board member Clifford “El” Hathaway, who passed away in July 2020. 

art in bench and las brisas

Click on photo for a larger image

Installed along walkway in front of Las Brisas 

Hathaway always took pride in being an integral part of his community. After moving to Laguna, he served on SchoolPower and was president from 1999-2000. He was then elected to the School Board of Laguna Beach Unified School District in 2000 and served until 2008, having been able to hand both his sons their high school diplomas. From 2014-2019, he served on the Property & Finance Committee at Laguna Presbyterian Church, as well as providing leadership and guidance in working with the city and on church personnel matters.

art in both benches

Click on photo for a larger image

Benches constructed of handmade tiles

For many decades, Bartels has been an integral part of Laguna’s art culture. He moved to Laguna Beach in 1971 to surf, and to make ends meet, he got a job throwing production pottery such as housewares and planters. He went to grad school at Cal State Fullerton. 

In a 2017 interview in Pelican Hill Magazine, Bartels said, “I became consumed with breaking down the artistic boundaries that separate the object from the viewer. I made my first piece of furniture, and things started to fall into place. I got this energy…this buzz from experimenting with random, untrained, intuitive ceramic tile art.” 

Since 1977, Bartels has been producing and installing permanent ceramic and stone sculpture, mosaics, pictorial murals and functional art for cities, institutions and personal clients. He works with ceramic tile, terrazzo and stone; shaping, forming and glazing the clay elements by hand. With the support of a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts in Washington, D.C., he developed new techniques for fabricating furniture and sculptures, using tile facings on ferro-cement with polystyrene substrates. His work includes sculpture, indoor and outdoor walls, fountains, floors and functional art and features durability and low maintenance. The colors are myriad, non-fading and resistant to graffiti.

art in bench and ocean

Click on photo for a larger image

Panoramic ocean view 

As detailed in his biography, seeing the extraordinary tilework on buildings by such forgotten California artists as Ernest Batchelder, Frederick Hurren Rhead, Alexander W. Robertson, and James and Gertrude Wall inspired Bartels to approach his art with the spirit of the early 20th century California Arts and Crafts movement, which harkened back to a preindustrial past. (That system of thought proposed that art and life are organically linked to nature and place.) 

In June 2020, in collaboration with his son Jesse, Bartels created Forest Ave. & Pch, a Bollards Public Art Project on the Forest Aveue Promenade.

art in closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Tilework inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement 

Bartels has created several art installations in Laguna: Sand, Surf and Sand Hotel, ceramic pictorial mural, Spring, 2010; Third Reef,  Brooks Street ceramic mural on stair risers, 2009; Historic Restoration, historical restoration mural, Pottery Shack, 2006; Laguna Beach High School, commemorative bench, Distinguished School tile plaque, Blue Ribbon school tile plaque, 1996; 

Thurston Benches, Thurston Middle School, 1996; Elements, Laguna Art Museum, bench in front of museum, 1989; Drinking Fountain Wall, Laguna Art Museum, mosaic mural with drinking fountain, 1989, and Canyon Chess & Checkers, Main Beach, sculpture of chairs and chess table, N.E.A. Grant, 1981. 

This is the 46th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

