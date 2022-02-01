NewLeftHeader

 February 1, 2022

Join Laguna Dance Festival for an evening of free dance on First Thursdays

Experience the beauty of motion up-close and enjoy exceptional solo and duet dance performances inspired by the visual movement in the gallery, when Laguna Dance Festival hosts a performance featuring dancers from Westside Dance Project at Laguna Art Museum during Art Walk on Thursday, Feb. 3. Two performances will be held at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is free to the Museum during First Thursdays Art Walk.

Westside Dance Project

Westside Dance Project is a Southern California-based pre-professional contemporary dance program & performance training company that aims to cultivate versatile, curious and audacious young movement artists. Founded in 2009 by Jessie Riley, the program works in collaboration with the classical ballet curriculum at Dmitri Kulev Classical Ballet Academy and is co-directed by Megan Guise and Krystal Matsuyama-Tsai. www.lagunadancefestival.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

