 Volume 14, Issue 9  |  February 1, 2022

Rally at LBHS “peps” it up

Rally at LBHS cheer

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Rally at LBHS band

Rally at LBHS students

The pre-winter formal pep rally took place at Laguna Beach High School on Friday morning, January 28. According to Principal Dr. Jason Allemann, this is the second one they’ve had and it was great to have all the kids outside together.

 

