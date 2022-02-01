NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

52.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 9  |  February 1, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 020122

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Highs and lows

Dennis 5After a fairly wet December here, the rain machine was been pretty much out of operation in January and as we enter February, we’re behind the curve with the 2021-22 rain totals stuck at 6.07 inches compared to the normal to date of 6.88 inches. We’re not the only dry place on the coast, as strong high pressure off the Pacific Northwest Coast has been running the show with an almost unheard of eight-day stretch of sunny weather. There hasn’t been even a trace of rain in Seattle and Portland for over a week now, and that long sunny stretch of time has got to be some kind of record up there – especially this time of year.

In Laguna, February is normally our wettest month of the year with an average of around 3.2 inches. Our wettest Februarys were 15.02 inches in 1998 when 20 days that month had measurable precipitation. That was all part of Laguna’s wettest season on record with 37.27 inches thanks to the mega El Niño event of 1997-98. Our second wettest February occurred in 1962 with 13.68 inches followed by 1980 with 12.75 inches. On the other end of the scale, 1951 saw a rainless February while other dry Februarys have been 0.05 in 1961, 0.08 in 1997, 0.13 in 1972, 0.14 in 1974 and 0.15 in 1984. 

Our normal February hi-lo temp in Laguna is 67-45 degrees with our warmest February day at 86 in 1995 and our coldest night at 29 in 1989. Our normal ocean temp in February is around 56 with the warmest reading for the month at 63 in 1995 and our coldest was 50 in 1989.

On January 30, 1979, an unusually cold and wet storm invaded Southern California with rainfall up to three inches falling as snow levels reached near record low elevations. The amount of snow was near record for February with blizzard conditions found in some areas of the San Bernardino Mountains and even at upper areas of the nearby Santa Ana Mountains. There was snow reported as low as the Mission Viejo Foothills and over a foot of snow fell near the summit of Saddleback Peak at Elevation 5,596 ft. and Santiago Peak at Elevation 5,687 ft. 

Big Bear Lake – at elevation 6,800 ft. – collected up to 30 inches in that one day and Palmdale got nearly a foot. The winter of 1978-79 was our second coldest on record, out done only by the winter of 1948-49 when it snowed in Laguna in early January 1949. Laguna picked up nearly two inches of rain that day and the mercury never got above 47 degrees all day.

We’re so blessed to be living in this relatively mild climate of ours as the Northeast and New England are digging out from a near record nor’easter and the cyclone got so bad they couldn’t even go outside. Driving anywhere at all was totally out of the question, and it was on yet another weekend. Then, of course, everything calmed down on Monday morning. It’s almost like a conspiracy. That’s why we live here! 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.