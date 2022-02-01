NewLeftHeader

 February 1, 2022

Laguna Beach U10 AYSO wins tourney

The Laguna Beach U10 AYSO All Star Team, after fighting some tough competition, won the 16-team 11L region tournament on Sunday, Jan. 23. The Red Fireworks beat Ladera Ranch in the finals, 1-0, on Madeleine Gregg’s goal.

The weekend ended with the top four teams eventually advancing to play the semi-final games on Saturday. The Red Fireworks were tied 1-1 in the semi-final game against San Clemente after Harper Noonan scored a goal. Penny Jameson was the Red Fireworks’ goalie in overtime, stopping two of the five place kicks.

Laguna ended up winning on place kicks with Brooke Gavin, Lulu Hurst, Gregg and Jameson all successfully scoring. The Fireworks were strong all weekend long with Hadley Parkin and Raelyn Ruisch playing great defense, along with Jameson, Hurst and Jocelyn Zingale all adding excellent goal tending, that fired up the offense. Keira Dye and Lilli Avakian kept the pressure on the opponents with their speed and determination offensively.

Under Coach Ryan Howe and Assistant Coach Stacy Gavin, this talented team will play against other region 11 teams in February in San Diego. Great job girls!

 

