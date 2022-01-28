Sweet dreams are made of this 012822

Sweet dreams are made of this: The Chocolate Soldier offers heart-melting handmade confections

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Perhaps on Valentine’s Day, all you need is love, but a little chocolate doesn’t hurt either – especially if it’s from The Chocolate Soldier.

“Reminiscent of childhood memories, luxury, sweetness and sensuality, chocolate is more than just a food – it is therapy,” said Christelle Le, the author of Passion Chocolat.

According to www.sciencefocus.com, that’s not just an old wives tale, “Chocolate does contain a number of compounds associated with mood-lifting chemicals in the brain. Tryptophan, an amino acid present in small quantities in chocolate, is linked to the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that produces feelings of happiness.”

At the helm of The Chocolate Soldier, owner De Francis (on right) and her daughter-in-law Bailey

However, the brain boost is just an added bonus – the taste is the real reward, and The Chocolate Soldier offers handmade chocolates that melt in your mouth – as well as melt the heart of your special someone.

Although the history of chocolate can be traced to the ancient Mayans – and even earlier to the ancient Olmecs of southern Mexico – the history of The Chocolate Soldier goes back 37 years. That’s when owner De Francis opened her first shop in Dana Point Harbor. Then 15 years ago, she launched The Chocolate Soldier in The Old Pottery Place (formerly the location of the Pottery Shack) owned by Joe Hanauer.

Francis’s second venture landed in this location due to Hanauer’s sweet tooth. He was a fan of the treats in the Dana Point location, and when he decided to take over the old pottery shack property, he approached Francis and told her that she had to have a shop there.

“Joe is a super landlord,” Francis said. “His leadership is the reason that the occupants of the center have stayed so long and are a cohesive group. We help each other.”

De Francis mixing milk chocolate

A chocolatier is born

A chocolatier is a person or company who makes confectionery from chocolate. Chocolatiers are distinct from chocolate makers, who create chocolate from cacao beans and other ingredients.

It sounds like a profession made in Heaven, but how does one get started in the chocolate business?

Francis began her journey as a chocolatier in the 1980s. She’s been in Laguna since 1969 – her husband’s family were longtime Laguna residents. In the construction business, her late husband was an excavator and built foundations for houses in Arch Bay, among others.

Before entering the world of chocolate, Francis had various careers – as a teacher, real estate agent and as the proprietor of a dress store – until she had her two sons. Born and raised here, Leif still lives in Laguna and Luke is a tattoo artist, painter and photographer, who lives in San Francisco and designed The Chocolate Soldier logo.

“I always dreamed of having my own shop,” said Francis. “In the 1980s, when my boys were younger, I would go to The Candy Store, which is now Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. I asked the owner Paul if he had ever thought about taking on an apprentice and he took me on. He eventually lost his lease, so he really had nothing to sell, but he gave me his recipes and I bought the equipment. I was making the chocolate in my kitchen, and then I opened the store in Dana Point in 1985.”

The charming interior

Francis explained that the Dana Point Harbor location is more of a destination, which produces a larger amount of foot traffic than the Laguna Beach store. She gives high praise to her team in Dana Point.

“With one store, I spent eight hours a day in the kitchen and with two stores, it was 12 hours a day,” she said. The Laguna kitchen makes the chocolate for the Dana Point location and then it’s delivered there, often by her son Leif.

Over the years, the original recipes have been tweaked, and if my samples of the truffles, toffee and Bordeaux were any indication, the revisions are a chocolate lover’s bonanza.

Decorating chocolates

Another chocolatier

Six years ago, Francis found someone to help her run the business, and she didn’t have to look far. Her daughter-in-law Bailey happened to be between jobs – and a new chocolatier was born. “Bailey has a knack for chocolate,” Francis said.

Bailey, also a Laguna native, met Leif through her brother. “I left Laguna to become a hairdresser,” she explained. “But it was getting old and Leif brought up the subject of working here. I said I’d come in and give it a try. I immediately felt comfortable working with my hands to create chocolate that is both delicious and beautiful. I also decorate the chocolates, and it’s nice to have other people appreciate my work. It’s more of a lifestyle than a job.”

Happy as “a kid in a candy store” – to use an old cliché – Bailey’s 11-year-old son Ari, who is a budding artist, loves to come in and help.

Clearly, she’s grateful to be back in her hometown and connect with the locals. “I have a new appreciation for the community. When you grow up in an artists’ community, you get a feel for the people who live here.”

Getting ready for Valentine’s Day

Bailey spends a lot of time in the kitchen and sometimes comes in early just to get started. “We prioritize what chocolate I’ll be making and everything else takes second base,” she said. “I love it because it’s not monotonous, and I have the freedom to be creative without feeling pressured.”

Chocolate and constancy

To make extraordinary chocolates, you have to start with the best.

“We’ve been using chocolate from Guittard Chocolate Company, which is a third-generation family-owned chocolate company, for 40 years,” Francis said. “We’ve sampled chocolate from everywhere.” Guittard dates back to 1868 and is located in Burlingame, California.

Not only does Bailey have a knack for making chocolate, she possesses a talent and flair for dealing with the customers. The Chocolate Soldier is a happy place, not just due to the candy, but for the friendly and fun atmosphere created by both Bailey and Francis.

As a result, they have many loyal local customers – around 75% of their business is from Laguna residents.

Just one of the many delectable choices

However, during the pandemic they were down in sales 85%.

“The pandemic really showed us what a large and loyal customer base we have,” said Bailey. “We’d deliver the chocolate out in the alley.”

“One customer even gave us a large ‘stimulus’ check,” Francis added.

New generations of residents are now coming in. “We have the same people coming into the store year after year, and now their kids are coming in,” said Francis.

But customers come from faraway as well. “We even have people visit from Europe,” she said.

A big draw is the giant Nutcracker soldier in front of the shop. “Kids always want to have their photos taken with him,” Bailey said.

One faithful four-legged customer stops by frequently for a white chocolate (don’t worry, it isn’t harmful to dogs) covered dog biscuit.

“Bob and his golden lab Katie come in almost on a daily basis,” Francis said. “On their daily walks, she stops in front of the store until Bob comes in and buys her a cookie.”

On a larger scale, Francis and Bailey also do events at places like the St. Regis, Montage and other local resorts “We do special orders for weddings and birthdays. We have so many molds – animals and flowers to suit different occasions,” Bailey said.

Dunoon English Bone China cups

Favorites

The most popular items are toffee, turtles and truffles, which come in a variety of bewitching flavors such as lavender with lemon. But it’s not a surprise that Valentine’s Day is the most popular holiday for chocolate. “We make up ready to go boxes for easy last-minute pickups,” Bailey said. “Customers can also fill the special Valentine boxes with their own assortments.”

The shop also maintains a wonderful assortment of gift items. They stock a collection of Dunoon English Bone China cups. “They are very popular,” Francis said. “We’ve been carrying them for two decades.” As she holds one up against the light, the cup appears translucent, and she added, “They’re delicate and so beautiful.”

Artistry abounds

Francis’s artistry extends to painting as well. She is an accomplished watercolorist. “In 2000, I started with watercolors and took a class at Saddleback in botanical watercolor,” she said. Some of her paintings hang in the shop and her work is exhibited at the Artist Eye Gallery just down the street. “I paint from midnight to 2 a.m. I’m a night person. That started when my children were sleeping at night.”

After so many years at the two shops, one would think Francis would be ready to take a break, however, she has no plans to retire. “I love it and it’s rewarding, and I never get tired of eating the chocolate.”

Contrary to Francis, Bailey isn’t crazy about eating chocolate, but will taste it so she can describe it to customers.

Stop by and visit The Chocolate Soldier at the Old Pottery Place

Valentine’s is only 17 days away – a time to celebrate love – and what better way to show it than with chocolate.

“When we don’t have the words, chocolate can speak volumes,” said author Joan Bauer.

The Chocolate Soldier is located at 1200 S Coast Highway #103b, Laguna Beach.

They open at 12 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information, go to www.thechocolatesoldier.com or call 949.494.4462.

Follow them on Instagram @thechocolatesoldier.