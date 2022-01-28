Fair Game 012822

Art stirs controversy and is removed from the CAP Gallery in Wells Fargo

Controversy hit an art display this week at the Community Art Project (CAP) Gallery located on the 2nd floor of the Wells Fargo building on Ocean Avenue. The display included a number of quilts (more than 30) and journals, that were two years in the making and depicted poignant topics with an edge. All were designed and created by Allyson Allen, whose topics addressed pressing social justice issues, including BLM, immigration, gun violence and human trafficking.

Allen had received a 2019 grant from the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) to pursue and expand her Piece-ful Protest exhibition. That agreement listed that they would eventually be installed at the CAP Gallery.

According to sources, Wells Fargo, who controls the gallery, had seen the pieces and signed off on their installation. Then, after delays related to the pandemic, the exhibit finally went up last week, but by Friday had received customer complaints.

It came down in its entirety on Wednesday.

Wells Fargo spokesperson Josefina Talavera issued the following statement on behalf of the bank, “Wells Fargo is committed to and invested in the Laguna Beach community – our support of the Community Art Project program is a reflection of that commitment. We’re equally committed to ensuring a culture and customer experience that welcomes all.”

Meanwhile, Allen and her quilts await the next steps. “I’d prefer to have them (quilts) displayed next in a private gallery,” said Allen, adding that her goal was not to anger people, but to challenge their thinking.

She offered an appropriate quote from Cesar A. Cruz, saying, “Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable.”

Sounds like success to us, Allyson!

Rumors are circulating in town of several potential landing spots for Allen’s exhibit, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

We do know that the LBAA will hold their 14th Annual Art Star Awards on Sunday, April 24 at [seven-degrees]. It’s an annual awards ceremony, “Hollywood style,” that recognizes excellence in outstanding achievements and contributions in the arts in Laguna Beach.

Allyson Allen will be on-hand to present her Piece-ful Protest art at the event.

Two pieces of Allyson Allen’s controversial exhibit

Last issue I wrote about Item #11 on the City Council’s agenda for Tuesday evening. That item was about the process and a potential change to the way items would be listed on future agendas.

It obviously struck a chord. First off, the piece I write at the top of Stu News in each issue is titled, Fair Game. It’s a column, not a news story, not an editorial, that at times, good or bad, reflects an opinion…my opinion.

But, as such, an opinion is only one side, and there’s always that noted “difference of opinion.” On this issue, that difference was expressed to me by Gayle Waite. Gayle’s a longtime, extremely involved and respected Laguna Beach resident and deserves to have her voice heard, too.

So here goes:

“I was very discouraged to read your editorial and negative comments about the Agenda Item 11 and Council member George Weiss’ attempts to make residents aware of potential policy changes that could be seriously impacting our system for having a voice in government in Laguna Beach.

“I think you are incorrect in your statements and although you are entitled to your personal opinions, I have believed that Stu News’ mission is to report unbiasedly what is going on in town, not to attempt to influence or create a specific public opinion.

“You are probably unaware of how many people find this proposed change to be dangerous and given the highly charged political situation in Laguna Beach these days, there is a need to ‘calm the waters’ not stir them up with such reporting as today’s editorial.

“I must tell you that people are now commenting unfavorably on Stu News and I find that disappointing as I think it has been a great asset to our town. I am a 37+ years resident and read all the local news I can; this part of Stu News today was very disappointing.

“I would like to request that you be more a voice of news reporting and let the readers decide what to make of the situations you mention in StuNews. Give us all the pros and cons and let us decide. Most of us are somewhat clear thinkers.”

It was signed by Gayle Waite

Of course, likewise, I don’t necessarily agree with everything Gayle says, but it’s her opinion and she deserves that and, most of all, I respect her for it.

I’m also happy that we here at Stu News are absolutely not opposed to sharing and including BOTH sides of an issue. That debate always makes our community better.

Another letter writer, Joanne Callahan McMahon, wrote and began her letter by saying, “I hope you watched the City Council meeting on agenda item #11 this evening. It was your opening in today’s Stu News…”

Well, I did, Joanne. And I heard loudly and clearly all who called in and spoke against a change, in essence supporting George Weiss’ efforts. Every one of them!

I also heard and understood Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen’s effort to calm the waters and keep the policy basically unchanged.

And, at the end of the day, I’m good with all of that.

For the naysayers who attack us on an issue like that mentioned above and threaten about bringing or causing harm, at the end of the day it doesn’t seem to make much sense. Stu News is much bigger than Tom Johnson. It’s a product that regularly allows many businesses and many non-profits a way to communicate their messaging and promote their events to the community as a whole. It’s a product that introduces us to neighbors that we’ve perhaps never met and highlights people, young and old, doing some pretty incredible things.

And, just so we’re clear, the pages of Stu News are open to everyone’s voice, whether, you’re for the Initiative and perhaps a member of Laguna Residents First or opposed to it.

Or, maybe, on the other hand, you support Laguna Forward and the efforts they offer. That’s okay, too.

I look forward to good dialog moving forward. If you have something to say, call me, or write me (949.244.2583 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ).

At the end of the day, we all want what’s best for Laguna Beach. We just have some different visions (or opinions) of how to get there. That doesn’t make any of us necessarily bad.

Wednesday evening, I dropped in on the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Board Installation Mixer at Sueños Laguna Beach.

First off, I was so impressed meeting Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, the interim President & CEO of the Chamber. Paula recently returned to the helm when the former President & CEO vacated the spot after a very brief tenure. Paula doesn’t need the role for the long term, and quite honestly, that’s a shame, because she absolutely seems like the perfect answer for any effort or organization!

During the evening, Mayor Sue Kempf inducted a new group of Chamber board members and then the Chamber separately recognized Lesli Del Rio as their winner of the Chamber Champion award.

The Chamber Champion is “presented annually to those who go above and beyond in supporting” the Chamber’s efforts.

Lesli, when not out carrying the Chamber flag, can be found at Spa Del Rio, which she proudly owns and operates in town.